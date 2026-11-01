EPS Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Revive Amma Pharmacies, Ensure Affordable Medicines

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday accused the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of neglecting affordable healthcare and demanded the restoration of Amma pharmacies to provide medicines at subsidised prices.

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the government's failure to address rising medicine prices was placing an increasing burden on poor and middle-class families, particularly those dependent on lifesaving drugs. He recalled that former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa launched Amma pharmacies through the cooperative sector in 2014 to make essential medicines available at affordable prices.

The initiative, he said, followed concerns over pharmaceutical companies charging excessively for their products. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government under his leadership subsequently expanded the pharmacy network across Tamil Nadu, helping patients reduce their medical expenditure and improving access to treatment.

He alleged that the DMK government, which assumed office in 2021, undermined the initiative, discontinued Amma pharmacy operations and promoted an alternative under the“Chief Minister's Pharmacy” banner with private participation. The present government, he claimed, had also failed to give the outlets adequate attention.

Citing the All India Drug Action Network, Palaniswami said concerns persisted over pharmaceutical companies selling certain lifesaving medicines at prices involving profit margins exceeding 30 per cent. He also referred to proceedings in the Supreme Court on October 27 concerning medicine pricing, saying the court had sought explanations from the Centre and states about prices charged at hospitals.

Palaniswami contrasted the government's approach to medicine affordability with its projected additional annual revenue of Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,600 crore through increased taxation on liquor sold through TASMAC outlets.

He urged the government to make Amma pharmacies fully operational and ensure affordable medicines reach vulnerable households, asking whether it would prioritise the healthcare needs of ordinary people and act to ease their financial burden.