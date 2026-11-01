BJP Leaders Criticize Himachal Congress Over Protests And Governance

BJP Leaders Criticize Congress Over Electoral Protests

BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajiv Bindal and former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over its participation in protests against alleged electoral irregularities, accusing the ruling party of misleading people and failing to address governance-related issues. Addressing a BJP rally in Shimla, Bindal welcomed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other party leaders and said the BJP was committed to protecting democracy and strengthening the country's constitutional institutions.

Bindal said the party's campaign was aimed at countering what it described as attempts by the Congress to create confusion over the electoral process. He accused the opposition of questioning constitutional institutions after electoral defeats and said the BJP would continue to expose what it termed the Congress's political double standards. Bindal also urged party workers to strengthen the organisation and work towards bringing the BJP back to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur Questions Congress Electoral Performance

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, addressing the rally, questioned the Congress's allegations of vote theft and said the party needed to explain its electoral performance in states where it had lost power. Thakur said the Congress had been out of power in several states for years but continued to raise allegations of electoral manipulation. He argued that the opposition's allegations were inconsistent with its own electoral record and accused the Congress of questioning the election process selectively.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the Congress government had come to power with a narrow margin and subsequently questioned the election process. He said the Congress should explain why it was challenging the electoral system after winning the Assembly elections in the state. Thakur also referred to recent local body elections in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that the BJP had performed strongly in district-level contests. He said the BJP had secured victories in several district-level elections and asserted that the results reflected the party's growing support in the state.

Governance and Public Service Shortages

The former Chief Minister also referred to municipal elections, arguing that the BJP had won in several urban local bodies despite the Congress being in power. Thakur accused the Congress government of neglecting public issues and said people were facing difficulties because of shortages of doctors in hospitals, teachers in schools and water supply. He also criticised the government over employment-related promises and financial difficulties, alleging that the Congress had failed to fulfil commitments made to voters.

Thakur said the Congress government should focus on governance instead of participating in political demonstrations against constitutional institutions. He further accused the opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of instability and said the BJP would continue to oppose what it described as efforts to undermine democratic institutions. The BJP leaders expressed confidence that the party would strengthen its position in Himachal Pradesh and return to power in the next Assembly elections. They also appealed to party workers to take the BJP's message to the people and counter the Congress's allegations through public outreach. The rally was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other party leaders.

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