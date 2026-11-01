What To Expect In Markets This Week: AAPL, PLTR, AMD, SMCI, SHOP, Earnings, Jobs Report And More



Apple and Palantir are set to report on Monday after the closing bell, followed by AMD and Super Micro Computer on Tuesday.

Other major companies reporting their latest quarterly results this week are Uber, Snap, Shopify, Pfizer and Moderna. The week will end with the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, giving investors a fresh look at the health of the U.S. labor market.

U.S. markets are heading into another busy week, with corporate earnings, key economic data and several potential market-moving developments on the calendar. After a volatile end to October, investors will be looking for fresh signals on the strength of the economy and the outlook for risk assets.

The week will bring results from some of the market's most closely watched technology companies, while a major labor-market report could provide an important read on the health of the U.S. economy.

Investors will also be watching comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues about how policymakers are viewing the path for interest rates.

AAPL, PLTR, AMD, SMCI Earnings In Focus

Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) are set to report on Monday after the closing bell, followed by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday.

Investors will be watching not just the headline numbers, but also what the companies say about demand and the outlook for AI-related spending.

Apple is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 on revenue of $113.27 billion, according to Fiscal data. Palantir is expected to report an EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $2.18 billion.

Wall Street expects AMD to bring in revenue of $13.1 billion and an EPS of $1.94 during the quarter, while SMCI is expected to report revenue of $16.26 billion and an EPS of $1.23.

Other major companies reporting their latest quarterly results this week are Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB), Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Oklo Inc. (OKLO), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), Terawulf Inc. (WULF), and Snap Inc. (SNAP), among others.

Jobs Report, Hammack Speech In Focus

The week will end with the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, giving investors a fresh look at the health of the U.S. labor market after a relatively weak September reading. The report could also shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

According to a Dow Jones estimate compiled by MarketWatch, the U.S. economy is expected to see an addition of about 55,000 jobs in September, compared to 29,000 in August.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is scheduled to speak Thursday, giving markets another opportunity to assess the central bank's thinking on rates. Hammack was one of two Fed officials who dissented in favor of a rate hike at the October meeting.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem is set to speak at the Greater St. Louis Inc. event on Friday.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) declined 0.23% in Friday's after-hours session, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) edged 0.02% lower.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 0.19%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.33%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up by 0.1%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

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