Bengaluru Police Arrest Ritesh Pandey Over Alleged Sting Operation Case

Bengaluru Police Arrest Ritesh Pandey in Sting Case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI): The investigation into case number 56/26, the alleged sting operation controversy, registered at the CCB Police Station has progressed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Sunday. Addressing the media, the Commissioner said an accused named Ritesh Pandey has been arrested in New Delhi in connection with the case.

According to the Commissioner, investigative teams have found that Ritesh Pandey, accompanied by Vinod Sharma, visited a market in Karol Bagh and purchased a mobile phone. Subsequently, the mobile phone was handed over to Prajwal Revanna at the official residence of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. "Ritesh Pandey has disclosed that he purchased and delivered the mobile phone at the behest of Prajwal Revanna; we are currently verifying these facts," the Commissioner said.

Technical Evidence and Ongoing Investigations

He said technical evidence confirms that the mobile phone was indeed purchased from that specific shop and delivered to a particular location within that building. "We have uncovered evidence of financial dealings between Prajwal Revanna and Ritesh Pandey. Based on this evidence, we issued notices to both Vinod Sharma and Prajwal Revanna; however, they failed to respond and are currently absconding. We are actively searching for them," Singh said.

Current Status of the Accused

The Commissioner added that the accused have applied for anticipatory bail, which the police intend to oppose. Once they are brought in for police questioning, the full details of the incident will be uncovered. "While these statements are yet to be corroborated, the technical evidence gathered thus far confirms that the three individuals were in contact with one another. Preliminary information suggests that these actions were carried out under the instructions of Prajwal Revanna, a claim that is currently being verified," he said.

He further stated that one or two of these individuals were employed as social media content creators at the office and all facts are being examined. "Once they are in our custody and available for interrogation, we expect to obtain more detailed information," the Commissioner added. (ANI)

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