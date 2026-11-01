ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2026) - The U.S. Navy assisted five mariners aboard the Indian-flagged Motor Vessel (M/V) Mira, after the dhow experienced a power failure in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 31.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) responded to a distress call received at approximately 4 p.m. AST.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk confirmed the vessel's location and Indian flag, while Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) also established visual contact.

Using a Hindi-speaking Sailor to communicate with the crew, John Paul Jones deployed its rigid-hull inflatable boat to deliver batteries, bottled water and a replacement alternator belt, restoring the vessel's power and allowing it to safely resume transit.

All five mariners remained safe and in good health and spirits throughout the assistance. M/V Mira returned the batteries and continued eastbound, while John Paul Jones returned to its assigned station within USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group.

John Paul Jones is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

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U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Arabian Sea News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia November 01, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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