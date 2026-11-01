Excellence Appliance Repair Announces In-Home Appliance Repair In Fort Lauderdale

Excellence Appliance Repair

Fort Lauderdale location serves local homeowners with kitchen and laundry appliance repairs, on-site diagnostics and a 3-month parts and labor warranty.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Appliance Repair announced local in-home appliance repair coverage through its Fort Lauderdale location at 5440 N State Rd 7 #216, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319. Homeowners can contact the location directly to arrange service for refrigerators, cooking equipment and laundry appliances.The Fort Lauderdale location provides a dedicated South Florida contact point for households in Fort Lauderdale, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and Boca Raton. Its service model brings the technician to the appliance, allowing homeowners to arrange repairs without moving large equipment or using an appliance drop-off service.Local Appliance Repair in Fort LauderdaleReliable refrigeration and laundry equipment help South Florida households manage everyday food storage, meal preparation and washing. When an appliance stops performing as expected, the location offers an in-home diagnostic visit and a clear estimate. Customers can review the proposed work before authorizing a repair, with follow-up visits arranged when additional parts are needed.Appointments are coordinated through centralized dispatch and use 2-hour arrival windows. Insured, experienced technicians perform on-site diagnostics and provide a clear estimate before work begins. The company directly manages technician standards, service quality and customer communication, rather than relying on third-party marketplaces.Homeowners can book online through or call (754) 354-2453. Same-week availability is offered in most cases, subject to scheduling. When the required parts are available, a repair may be completed during the first visit. If additional parts are needed, the company coordinates a return appointment to complete the work.Pricing and WarrantyExcellence Appliance Repair charges a flat diagnostic service-call fee, which is waived when the customer proceeds with the repair. The on-site assessment and estimate give the homeowner an opportunity to understand the recommended work before approving it.Completed repairs carry a 3-month warranty on parts and labor, including free recall visits if the same issue reoccurs during the warranty period. The company accepts credit cards, cash, check and digital payments. Services are performed at the customer's home; appliance drop-offs and phone-based troubleshooting are not offered.Service Areas for Appliance Repair in Fort LauderdaleThe location serves the following communities:Fort Lauderdale, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton.Residents in these areas can contact the location to discuss the appliance type, describe the issue and request an appointment. Scheduling is coordinated for the customer's address, with an arrival window provided for the visit.Appliance Repair Services OfferedThe company diagnoses and repairs major residential appliance types, including:. Refrigerator repair. Freezer repair. Ice maker repair. Wine cooler repair. Washing machine repair. Dryer repair. Dishwasher repair. Oven repair. Range repair. Cooktop repair. Microwave repair. Appliance installationBrands ServicedExcellence Appliance Repair services major appliance brands, including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, Bosch, Kenmore, Electrolux, Thermador, JennAir, Viking, Miele, Sub-Zero and Speed Queen. Technicians use professional-grade tools and replacement parts appropriate to the equipment being serviced.About Excellence Appliance RepairExcellence Appliance Repair provides in-home diagnosis and repair of major household appliances. The company focuses on coordinated scheduling, transparent estimates and warranty-backed service. Its Fort Lauderdale location provides the local contact information below for appointment requests and service inquiries.Excellence Appliance Repair5440 N State Rd 7 #216, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319Phone: (754) 354-2453Website:Google Maps:Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM, seven days a week

Dmytro Shcherbyna

Excellence Appliance Repair

+1 754-354-2453

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Excellence Appliance Repair Announces In-Home Appliance Repair in Fort Lauderdale News Provided By Excellence Appliance Repair November 01, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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