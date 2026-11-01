Rahul Gandhi Can Become PM Only In 'Mock Parliament': HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that if Rahul Gandhi wants to become the country's Prime Minister, he should spend his entire life in a 'Mock Parliament' only, in the real one, "your number will never come".

The Home Minister made the remark about Rahul Gandhi's unfulfilled Prime Ministerial aspiration with reference to Congress party's mock "impeachment proceedings" against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar a day before.

The Union Minister said Rahul Gandhi has been tasting defeat in elections for 15 years and his mother Sonia Gandhi's dream of seeing her son occupying the PM's chair has remained unfulfilled.

He added that the only way Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister is in a "Mock Parliament" as it is near impossible for the Congress leader to make it to Parliament as Prime Minister in his lifetime.

Speaking at an event here, Home Minister Shah condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for rubbing salt into the wounds of families of the anti-Sikh riot victims by organising a rally in Delhi on days of the community's four-day mourning.

"On November 1, 1984, the Congress orchestrated the massacre of thousands of innocent Sikhs in Delhi, and today, on the same day, Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Delhi, rubbing salt into the wounds of those victim families," the Union Minister said at an event.

"I condemn the Congress for this rally on the day of the massacre. And I want to tell him (Rahul Gandhi) that due to his insensitivity, his 'Mohabat ki Dukan' will not be able to give people anything other than hatred," Home Minister Amit Shah added.

He said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reopened cases against the guilty Congress leaders and sent them to jail, apart from paying compensation to the victims' families and offering jobs.

He added that Rahul Gandhi took instructions from abroad for organising the rally on Sunday despite requests from Sikh groups and our party not to do so.

"Delhi's traders pleaded that the rally be held after Diwali, otherwise there would be heavy losses in business, but Rahul Baba just had to hold the rally on the very day the Sikh massacre took place," Home Minister Shah said.

In another development, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri led a march in West Delhi against the 1984 riots organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy" and show solidarity with anti-Sikh riot victims.

In a message on social media platform X, Puri said, "The time of that tragedy in 1984, my parents were in Delhi, and some of my Hindu friends had sheltered them in their homes, setting an example of humanity and brotherhood."

"This massacre was not merely a tragedy of one community, but a wound inflicted on the history of the entire nation, one that can never be forgotten. Protecting humanity, delivering justice to the victims, and fostering national unity -- these are the greatest lessons to be drawn from that painful history," he recalled.