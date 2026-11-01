CIL Marks 51St Foundation Day With Record High Output Of 70.3 Million Tonnes In Oct

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Public sector giant Coal India Limited (CIL) marked its 51st Foundation Day on Sunday with its highest-ever monthly coal production and total coal supply, while also achieving the highest-ever monthly supply to the power sector, according to an official statement.

"During October, CIL, the country's leading coal producer, achieved an all-time high coal supply of 70.3 million tonnes (MT) in any month, surpassing the previous record of 69.4 MT achieved in March 2026. This represents a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent," the statement said.

Coal supply to the power sector also reached a new milestone, with CIL recording its highest-ever monthly supply of 57.1 MT to the power sector.

The previous record stood at 56.5 MT, achieved in May 2024.

The supply to the power sector registered a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent.

The company also achieved a significant milestone in coal production, recording its highest-ever production of 67.2 MT during the month of October. This surpassed the previous record of 62.47 MT achieved in October 2024 and represents a year-on-year growth of 19 per cent.

In another major achievement, railway coal evacuation witnessed record performance, with daily rake loading for the power sector reaching 310 rakes, the highest-ever achieved in any month. This surpassed the previous record of 302.8 rakes per day achieved in March 2025.

Established on November 1, 1975, Coal India has witnessed several transformations and overcome numerous challenges over the past five decades, moving forward with unity, determination and collective resolve.

"From an annual coal production of 79 MT in its first year of operations, Coal India has recorded sustained growth over the decades, increasing its production to 768 MT in FY 2025–26-representing an almost tenfold increase over the past five decades. The production target for FY 2026–27 has been fixed at 815 MT," the statement added.