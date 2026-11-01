NSA Ajit Doval Arrives In Hanoi, To Hold Talks With Vietnamese Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, Nov 1 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday on an official visit during which he will meet the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Vietnam elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's State visit to India in May.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated, "Welcome to Vietnam! National Security Advisor (NSA) of India Shri Ajit Doval, KC landed in Hanoi on an official visit. NSA, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

On October 27, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with Vietnamese MP Mai Dung Thai Quynh and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration, and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Birla expressed confidence that these exchanges will further enrich parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between India and Vietnam. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Dilip Saikia were also present during the meeting.

"We exchanged views on enhancing parliamentary engagement, fostering institutional collaboration and exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, industry, information technology and AI, with a focus on ensuring that technological advancements serve humanity and promote public welfare. I am confident that these exchanges will further enrich our parliamentary partnership and add new vigour to the enduring friendship between our two nations," Birla said on X.

In September, India and Vietnam held discussions on strengthening the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and defence industrial cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Nguyen Truong Thang on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.