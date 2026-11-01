Gujarat To Grant 15-Day Diwali Parole To 143 Prisoners, Including 40 Women

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) A total of 143 prisoners across Gujarat will be granted 15 days of parole from November 6 to celebrate Diwali with their families, with the state government extending the annual facility to 103 male prisoners aged 60 years and above and 40 women prisoners.

The decision has been taken as part of the state government's prisoner welfare and prison reform initiatives, under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The parole period will begin on Dhanteras, November 6 this year.

The state government has been granting 15 days of parole to eligible prisoners every year on the occasion of Diwali since 2003.

Under the policy, the facility is available to eligible female prisoners and male prisoners aged 60 years or above, allowing them to spend the festival with their families.

Director General of Police (Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Department) Dr K L N Rao said that prisoners involved in serious offences are not eligible for Diwali parole under the state government's rules.

The excluded categories include prisoners whose appeals are pending before the High Court, non-resident Indian (NRI) prisoners and those belonging to other states.

Prisoners serving sentences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) are also ineligible.

The facility will also not be extended to prisoners involved in terrorist activities or activities detrimental to the state's economy, those convicted in more than one offence, and those involved in serious crimes such as rape, kidnapping, robbery, dacoity, theft and extortion.

Prisoners against whom preventive detention orders are in force will also remain outside the ambit of the parole facility.

"The annual parole arrangement is intended to give eligible prisoners an opportunity to celebrate the festival with their families while adhering to the prescribed eligibility conditions," officials added.