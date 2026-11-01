Tamil Nadu Government To Consider Introducing A Separate State Flag

Tamil Nadu Government Mulls Separate State Flag

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan on Sunday said that the state government would consider introducing a separate flag for Tamil Nadu, similar to those adopted by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other states. Addressing the media, the Minister stated that following the official recognition of November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day, the government intends to take further steps in the future regarding a distinct state flag.

"The state government would consider introducing a separate flag for Tamil Nadu, similar to those adopted by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other States. The government would take steps in this regard in the future, on the lines of the recognition of November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day. A proposal to declare November 1 a public holiday across Tamil Nadu would be considered soon by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay," Rajmohan said.

Historical Context and Reorganisation

Origins of the State

Notably, Tamil Nadu was initially created as Madras State on November 1, 1956, as part of a reorganisation based on linguistic lines. Sankaralinganar, a Tamil Independence activist, was imprisoned for six months in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) due to his involvement in the independence movement. He persistently urged the Congress party to fulfil his 12-point agenda, which included the primary demand of renaming 'Madras State' as 'Tamil Nadu.' He ultimately fasted to death in his effort to see the state renamed as Tamil Nadu.

In 1967, a resolution was unanimously passed in the Madras State Legislative Assembly under the leadership of the then Chief Minister CN Annadurai, officially renaming the state as Tamil Nadu on July 18, 1967. (ANI)

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