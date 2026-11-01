Bayern Munich Suffer Double Injury Blow As Saibari Undergoes Surgery, Gnabry Sidelined

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, Nov 1 (IANS) Bayern Munich, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, have suffered a double injury setback, with Ismael Saibari undergoing surgery for a syndesmosis ligament tear in his right ankle, while Serge Gnabry has sustained a muscle injury in his left thigh.

The Bundesliga champions confirmed the injuries on Sunday, revealing that Saibari had successfully undergone surgery following the injury sustained during Saturday's clash at the Allianz Arena. Gnabry, meanwhile, suffered a muscle injury in the posterior part of his left thigh.

Both players were forced off during the first half of the contest, with Saibari coming off worse following a challenge involving Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The Moroccan international was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Gnabry was also forced to leave the field just three minutes later after appearing to suffer a muscle injury. The two substitutions disrupted Bayern's plans as they looked to maintain their advantage against their Bundesliga rivals.

'Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry will both be out of action for Bayern after the pair suffered injuries in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. "Saibari tore the syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle and has already had surgery. Gnabry sustained a muscular injury in his left hamstring," Bayern wrote in an official statement.

Bayern also had concerns over Michael Olise, who was substituted in the closing stages after appearing to pick up an injury.

Despite the setbacks, Bayern twice took the lead through Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano, but Dortmund fought back on both occasions, with Serhou Guirassy and Fabio Silva finding the net to secure a 2-2 draw.

Bayern had opportunities to seal all three points, but Harry Kane missed a second-half penalty, striking the crossbar, while the hosts also hit the woodwork three times during the match.

The draw left Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga standings with 18 points, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference. The Bavarian side will next travel to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

-IANS

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