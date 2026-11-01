Narola, Alva Emerge Champions As Indian Racing Festival Concludes BIC Leg

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Aryan Narola of Goa Aces JA Racing clinched a double victory in the F4 Indian Championship, while Ruhaan Alva of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru won the second Indian Racing League (IRL) race as the Indian Racing Festival concluded its two-day event at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Narola dominated both F4 races on Sunday to emerge as the standout performer of the weekend, while Alva secured a crucial victory in a closely contested IRL race. The two-day racing event, held on October 31 and November 1, featured three races on the final day following an action-packed opening day.

In the first F4 race on Sunday, Swarnav Das initially took the lead before Narola overtook him on the second lap to move to the front. South African racer Luviwe Sambudla of Goa Aces JA Racing also mounted a strong challenge, passing Das and putting Narola under pressure in the battle for the lead.

However, Sambudla's race came to an end due to engine problems with a couple of laps remaining. Narola maintained his advantage to take the victory, while Aris Kyriakou finished second and South African Ntiyiso Mabunda of Speed Demons Delhi secured third place.

Narola continued his impressive run in the second F4 race, leading from the start to register another victory. Arjun Chheda challenged him for the top position, while Mabunda also remained in contention. Narola held his nerve under pressure to complete a double, with Chheda finishing second and Mabunda taking third place.

The second IRL race also witnessed an intense battle, with Alva eventually taking the top spot. Mohamed Ryan of Hyderabad Blackbirds finished second, while Malaysian driver Alister Yoong of Speed Demons Delhi secured third place.

Shane Chanderia had initially moved ahead of Alva and led the race for several laps. However, car trouble forced him to retire from the contest, allowing Alva to capitalise on the situation and secure the victory.

Earlier on Saturday, British driver Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing won the opening IRL race, while Mabunda claimed victory in the first F4 contest.

Hyman dominated the IRL race, clocking 27 minutes and 40.759 seconds to take the chequered flag. After initially trailing Emil Heyerdahl of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, Hyman overtook him to take the lead and maintained his advantage until the finish.

Sai Shiva Sankaran of Kolkata Royal Tigers finished second in 27:55.806, narrowly ahead of teammate Jemma Moore, who clocked 27:56.070 to secure third place.

In the opening F4 race, Mabunda registered a victory in 32:46.842 after a closely fought contest with fellow South African Sambudla. Narola, who started third on the grid, initially moved into the lead before Mabunda fought back to reclaim the top position.