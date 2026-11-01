European Institution For Economic Cooperation And Development (EUCED) And Constructafrica Partner To Connect Strategic Expertise With African Opportunities

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EUCED - European Institution for Economic Cooperation and Development, a European Economic Interest Grouping (EEIG), and ConstructAfrica ( ), a digital project and market intelligence platform focused on Africa's construction and infrastructure sectors, have established a strategic partnership aimed at connecting market opportunities with specialised expertise, institutional relationships, and international business development capabilities.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping organisations identify and assess emerging opportunities, develop relevant partnerships, and explore practical approaches to business expansion, project development, and investment preparation across African markets.

Through ConstructAfrica, organisations within EUCED's international network can access Africa-focused intelligence covering construction, infrastructure, and the wider built environment. This includes information on projects, companies, market developments, and potential commercial opportunities, supporting informed decisions on market entry, business development, and investment exploration.

The partnership also creates opportunities for project promoters, sponsors and companies pursuing new projects, greenfield investments, business expansion, or capital expenditure programmes to explore specialised support through EUCED.

Depending on the nature and requirements of each initiative, EUCED's contribution may include project assessment, business planning, financial modelling, project and investment structuring, investment readiness, funding advisory and access support, and the development of strategic and institutional partnerships.

Connecting Market Intelligence with Strategic and Investment Expertise

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities.

ConstructAfrica contributes specialised market intelligence and sector knowledge, helping organisations understand developments and identify opportunities within Africa's construction and infrastructure markets.

EUCED contributes international cooperation capabilities, strategic advisory expertise, and experience in preparing and structuring business and investment initiatives.

By connecting these distinct but complementary areas of expertise, the collaboration seeks to help organisations progress from the identification of an opportunity towards a better understanding of its commercial, strategic, and financial requirements.

The partnership is intended to benefit companies exploring African markets, project sponsors and developers, businesses pursuing investment or expansion initiatives, institutions seeking international cooperation and organisations requiring specialised project and market intelligence.

Supporting International Cooperation and Investment Preparation

The collaboration will be supported through coordinated communications, institutional engagement and business development initiatives designed to promote relevant opportunities and facilitate contact between interested organisations.

Where appropriate, enquiries arising through the partnership may be assessed and directed towards the services or expertise best suited to the organisation's requirements.

Any subsequent advisory, project development or investment-related engagement will be subject to its own assessment, scope of work and commercial arrangements.

The partnership does not imply any guarantee of financing, investment approval, or project implementation.

Statement from EUCED's President

Professor Manuel Pereira, President of EUCED, stated:

“Africa offers significant opportunities for infrastructure development, industrial investment, and business expansion. Through our partnership with ConstructAfrica, we aim to connect valuable market intelligence with the strategic, financial and project development expertise needed to help organisations assess opportunities, prepare investment initiatives, and build meaningful international partnerships.”

Statement from ConstructAfrica's Founder & Chief Executive

Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder & Chief Executive of ConstructAfrica, stated:

“ConstructAfrica's mission is to help organisations identify and understand opportunities across Africa's construction and infrastructure markets. By partnering with EUCED, we are bringing together deep market intelligence and specialised strategic advisory and investment expertise. This collaboration will enable organisations to assess opportunities more effectively, build meaningful partnerships and advance projects and investment initiatives with greater confidence across Africa."

Explore the EUCED + ConstructAfrica Partnership

Project sponsors, companies, investors, institutions and other interested organisations are invited to explore the collaboration and submit enquiries through the partnership page:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ConstructAfrica.

Media and Partnership Enquiries:

EUCED

Helena Faustino

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ConstructAfrica:

Diana Muringo

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About EUCED:

EUCED - European Institution for Economic Cooperation and Development is a European Economic Interest Grouping (EEIG) dedicated to international cooperation, strategic advisory, and business development.

Through its international network and specialised capabilities, EUCED supports project and investment structuring, business planning, financial modelling, investment readiness, funding advisory and access support, and the development of strategic partnerships across multiple sectors and markets.

EUCED works with companies, project promoters, institutions and international partners seeking to develop business initiatives, strengthen investment preparation and establish cooperation opportunities.

Website:

About ConstructAfrica:

ConstructAfrica is a digital project and market intelligence platform focused on construction, infrastructure, and the wider built environment across Africa.

It helps organisations track projects, discover opportunities, understand market developments, and identify companies relevant to their business objectives.

Website: