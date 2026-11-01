Primior Highlights The Rules Investors Must Separate During The 2026-To-2027 Opportunity Zone Transition

MENAFN - GetNews)"The original program is moving into a permanent system, but the change is not a clean handoff from one set of rules to another."Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) is drawing attention to the overlapping dates, maps and investment rules that will govern the Opportunity Zone transition beginning in 2027.

IRVINE, CA – November 1, 2026 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) is drawing attention to the overlapping dates, maps and investment rules that will govern the Opportunity Zone transition beginning in 2027.

The original program is moving into a permanent system, but the change is not a clean handoff from one set of rules to another. Most original Opportunity Zone designations remain in effect through December 31, 2028. New designations are scheduled to begin January 1, 2027 and continue through 2036.

The rules that apply can depend on when an investor recognizes a gain, when the investor acquires an interest in a Qualified Opportunity Fund, when the fund or its operating business acquires property and which designation covers that property. Primior believes those dates should be placed on one timeline before an investor evaluates the expected tax treatment.

Eligible gains recognized under the original program are generally tied to the legacy December 31, 2026 recognition date. Qualifying investments made after December 31, 2026 use a rolling five-year deferral framework. The familiar 180-day investment period remains relevant, but its starting date can vary based on the source and structure of the gain.

Property timing can follow a different track. IRS transition guidance places additional conditions on property acquired after December 31, 2026 for use in zones designated under the original program. Limited exceptions may apply, including circumstances involving an eligible written working-capital plan. Those questions require transaction-specific legal and tax analysis.

Primior's California Opportunity Zone overview compares the original and post-2026 systems. Its published analysis also addresses California's 2027 redesignation and the working-capital safe harbor.

Primior recommends that investors avoid treating a tax deadline as a reason to accept weak property economics. Tract status, purchase basis, demand, financing, construction assumptions, sponsor capability and liquidity still require independent review.

For sponsors and developers, the transition also makes recordkeeping more important. Acquisition agreements, investor-admission dates, written development plans and property records should tell the same timing story.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.