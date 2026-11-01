Avinity Health Launches Black Friday Botox And Microneedling Special In Scottsdale

MENAFN - GetNews)"Avinity Health in Scottsdale, Arizona, offers full upper-face Botox and a complimentary $460 microneedling treatment for $549 during November 2026. The Black Friday package includes a consultation and complimentary two-week Botox refinement visit. Over $1,100 in Treatments for Just $549"Avinity Health in Scottsdale, Arizona, launches a Black Friday special offering more than $1,100 in regularly priced Botox and microneedling treatments for $549. The limited-time package includes full upper-face Botox, complimentary microneedling, and a two-week refinement visit.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - November 1, 2026 - Avinity Health is kicking off Black Friday early with a special that combines full upper-face Botox® and professional microneedling for $549. The Scottsdale medical aesthetics clinic is offering the limited-time package to new patients beginning November 1. The limited-time offer gives new patients access to more than $1,100 in regularly priced aesthetic treatments at savings of over 50%.

The promotion brings together two treatments that address different signs of aging. Botox softens expression lines, while microneedling improves the appearance of skin texture and fine lines. Together, they offer patients a way to address multiple aesthetic concerns in one package.

What's Included in the $549 Black Friday Special?

The Scottsdale Black Friday botox deal includes full upper-face Botox covering three areas: forehead lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and crow's feet around the eyes. Unlike traditional per-unit pricing, Avinity Health includes unlimited Botox units within those areas, with the amount determined by the treating clinician based on each patient's individual needs.

Patients also receive a complimentary microneedling treatment. Microneedling stimulates the skin's natural repair response and supports collagen production, helping improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture, and certain acne scars.

The $549 price includes an initial consultation and a complimentary Botox refinement visit approximately two weeks after treatment. During that visit, the clinician evaluates the results and makes any clinically appropriate adjustments at no additional charge.

Avinity Health's regular price for full upper-face Botox ranges from $649 to $699. A Signature Skin Renewal Microneedling treatment normally costs $460. Together, the treatments have a combined regular value of $1,109 to $1,159.

The Black Friday package reduces that combined price to $549, saving patients $560 to $610, or approximately 50% to 53% compared with standard treatment prices.

A Simpler Approach to Botox Pricing

Botox is commonly priced by the unit, making it difficult for patients to know their total cost before treatment. Avinity Health takes a different approach, offering fixed pricing for defined treatment areas.

"We wanted to make this offer simple," said Emily Dawson, DHA, MBA, MSN, RN, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of Avinity Health. "Patients know exactly what they're paying, and they don't have to worry about how many Botox units they'll need. We're also including microneedling because it addresses skin concerns that Botox alone doesn't treat."

Avinity Health opened in June 2026 on Scottsdale Road, just north of Shea Boulevard. The physician-guided clinic offers medical aesthetics alongside longevity and wellness services, with an emphasis on personalized treatment plans, transparent pricing, and follow-up care.

Black Friday Offer Available for a Limited Time

Avinity Health's $549 Black Friday package is available to new patients beginning November 1, 2026. The offer includes full upper-face Botox, one complimentary microneedling treatment valued at $460, and a two-week Botox refinement visit.

Appointments are available at Avinity Health, located at 11000 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Patients can learn more or schedule an appointment at .

The promotion is subject to availability and may be modified or discontinued. Treatment requires clinical eligibility. Botox dosing and treatment suitability are determined by the treating clinician. Microneedling may be scheduled separately based on clinical recommendations. Individual results vary.

This Scottsdale Black Friday botox deal is also available at Scottsdale Black Friday Deals website.

About Avinity Health

Founded in 2026, Avinity Health is a physician-guided longevity, wellness, and medical aesthetics clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona. The clinic provides Botox, microneedling, dermal fillers, therapeutic plasma exchange, IV therapy, and personalized wellness services. Avinity Health combines experienced healthcare professionals with individualized treatment planning and transparent pricing. The company's mission is to help patients take a proactive, informed approach to health, wellness, and aging.