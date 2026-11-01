Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israeli Authorities Order Deportation Of 14 Foreign Activists During West Bank Olive Harvest

Israeli Authorities Order Deportation Of 14 Foreign Activists During West Bank Olive Harvest


Date: 2026-11-01 09:07:28

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Israeli authorities decided Sunday to deport 14 foreign solidarity activists arrested by Israeli police while participating in the olive harvest alongside Palestinian farmers near the village of Al-Lubban Al-Gharbi, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The detainees include citizens from seven countries: the US, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Australia, according to Israeli Army Radio.

The station reported that the activists were arrested in an area Israeli authorities described as a closed military zone. It alleged that they had come to the West Bank during the olive harvest to "provoke disturbances and disrupt public order." The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority said Sunday that it had decided to deport all 14 activists, who had entered on tourist visas, after holding hearings.

The authority alleged that they had "violated a military order closing the area" and were suspected of attempting to "disrupt public order." //Petra// HA

MENAFN01112026000117011021ID1111898890


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search