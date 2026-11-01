Army Chief, Italian Ambassador Study Deeper Military Ties
Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), Major General Majdi Harasis, met with Italian Ambassador to Jordan Pier Luigi Zamporlini on Sunday.
The officials discussed bilateral cooperation between JAF and the Italian Armed Forces, focusing on training and capacity building to enhance operational readiness and efficiency.
Zamporlini lauded Jordan's military for its major role in supporting regional security and stability, voicing Italy's commitment to deepening military partnerships and joint initiatives.
The meeting was attended by senior JAF officers and the Italian Defense Attaché to Amman.
//Petra// HA
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