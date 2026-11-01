ACC, JVA Partner To Finance Veterinary Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – The Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) and the Jordanian Veterinary Association (JVA) on Sunday signed a joint cooperation agreement, aimed at supporting and developing the livestock sector and fostering the economic empowerment of specialized professionals.

ACC Director-General, Mohammad Balawneh, and the JVA Head, Dr. Ahmad Dhiyat signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, the corporation will provide agricultural financing and loans, offered with favorable terms and subsidized limits, to veterinarians.

This step is intended to enable veterinarians to establish and develop their own projects.

In turn, the syndicate will provide training activities for the beneficiaries, ensuring the development of their professional capabilities and project management skills in accordance with the best practices and technical standards, which would guarantee sustainability and increased productive efficiency of their ventures.

Balawneh stated that this agreement is part of the corporation's strategy to support the agricultural sector, encompassing both crop and livestock production, and provide accessible financing to the professional ecosystem that supports the sector.

He noted that partnering with specialized professional syndicates helps direct funding for projects with "high economic and technical viability." For his part, Dhiyat said the agreement represents a "practical step" to empower the syndicate's members to join the labor market by combining financial support with specialized technical training.

He also commended the corporation's "pioneering" role in supporting agricultural development.

//Petra// AG