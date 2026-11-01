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Russian Drone Attack Injures Two People In Kyiv Region, Damages Homes And Vehicles

Russian Drone Attack Injures Two People In Kyiv Region, Damages Homes And Vehicles


Date: 2026-11-01 09:06:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Brovary district, three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged. A man suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a man sustained a forearm injury. He was hospitalized.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In the Boryspil district, 10 private houses, a car, a playground and a shop building were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a private house caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Obukhiv district, a private house also caught fire. Rescue workers are operating at the scene.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages homes, warehouse and vehicles in Lviv community

As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region over a 24-hour period, with damage reported in six districts and a woman injured.

Photo: AI-generated

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UkrinForm

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