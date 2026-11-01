Russian Drone Attack Injures Two People In Kyiv Region, Damages Homes And Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Brovary district, three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged. A man suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Bila Tserkva district, a man sustained a forearm injury. He was hospitalized.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In the Boryspil district, 10 private houses, a car, a playground and a shop building were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a private house caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Obukhiv district, a private house also caught fire. Rescue workers are operating at the scene.

Russian drone attack damages homes, warehouse and vehicles incommunity

As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region over a 24-hour period, with damage reported in six districts and a woman injured.

Photo: AI-generated