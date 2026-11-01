Russian Drone Attack Injures Two People In Kyiv Region, Damages Homes And Vehicles
In the Brovary district, three private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged. A man suffered an acute stress reaction.
In the Bila Tserkva district, a man sustained a forearm injury. He was hospitalized.
The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
In the Boryspil district, 10 private houses, a car, a playground and a shop building were damaged.
In the Bucha district, a private house caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
In the Obukhiv district, a private house also caught fire. Rescue workers are operating at the scene.Read also: Russian drone attack damages homes, warehouse and vehicles in Lviv community
As Ukrinform reported, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region over a 24-hour period, with damage reported in six districts and a woman injured.
Photo: AI-generated
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