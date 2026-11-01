Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Liberated More Territory In October Than Russian Invaders Seized

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Telegram post.

"In October, our Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted record losses on the enemy and recaptured more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize," he said.

According to Zelensky, in just one month, Russia lost 54,400 troops killed or badly wounded. This is a record for any month of the full-scale war. There was also a record for daily losses – the Russian army lost 2,250 troops on October 21.

"Importantly, we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the occupiers managed to capture during that time," Zelensky said.

Zelensky reports strikes on Russian defense industry plant, air defense assets worth $70 million

The president thanked Ukraine's defenders, all Ukrainian service members, brigades and units for achieving this result.

" Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor," he said.

The head of state also said that to stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy.

As reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, amounted to approximately 1,590,270 personnel as of November 1, 2026, including 2,100 killed or wounded in action over the past day.

Photo: 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade