Pope Leo XIV Welcomes Successful Completion Of Humanitarian Mission In Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The pontiff made the statement on Sunday, November 1, after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Ukrinform reports, citing Vatican News.

"In recent days, a humanitarian operation has been carried out to assist the civilian population in the city of Oleshky. I hope that the cooperation between the parties, which made this necessary gesture of humanity possible, will foster a greater willingness to engage in dialogue and lead to new concrete initiatives for peace," the Pope said.

He also called on the faithful to pray to the Virgin Mary for all those suffering from wars in different parts of the world.

"The scariest thing in Oleshky was the feeling that my child could be taken away from me"

On October 23, 2026, an agreement to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky was officially confirmed. International humanitarian mediation was provided by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her team. The agreement was confirmed on the Ukrainian side by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and on the Russian side by Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Lubinets headed the Ukrainian negotiating team for the mission, while his Russian counterpart, Lantratova, led the Russian side.

On October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Photo: Vatican Media