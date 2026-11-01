Serbia Holds Repeat Parliamentary Voting At 53 Polling Stations

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BELGRADE, Nov 1 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Repeat voting in Serbia's Oct 25 snap parliamentary elections began on Sunday at 53 polling stations, Xinhua reported, citing the Serbian Republic Electoral Commission (RIK).

Voting started at 7 am local time (0600 GMT) and is scheduled to end at 8 pm, with 24,438 registered voters eligible to cast ballots.

The RIK ordered repeat voting at 31 polling stations where results could not be determined and another 22 where voting had been annulled.

According to preliminary results released by the RIK on Monday, based on data from 8,187 of the country's 8,392 polling stations, the student-backed list "Student List - Students Are Winning" received 52.71 per cent of the vote. The "Aleksandar Vucic - United Serbia" list, led by the Serbian Progressive Party, secured 39.17 per cent.

--NNN-XINHUA