Iran Submits Evidence Of US-Israeli Attacks On Ports, Maritime Infrastructure To IMO

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 1 (NNN-IRNA) -- Iran has submitted documents and photographic evidence of United States and Israeli attacks on the country's ports, civilian vessels, and maritime infrastructure to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), warning that the damage poses serious risks to maritime safety across the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

The documents have been formally circulated among IMO member states for consideration under Agenda Item 11, titled“Protection of Vital Shipping Lanes,” at the organisation's 138th Council session, scheduled to take place in London from Nov 2 to 6, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The report, prepared by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation under the title“War Crimes Against Iran's Ports and Maritime Infrastructure,” documents the consequences of US and Israeli military aggression against the country's civilian maritime facilities since Feb 28, 2026.

Photographs attached to the report show damage to critical port facilities, maritime search and rescue coordination centres and rescue vessels.

The document warns that the destruction of maritime traffic control towers, communication equipment, and rescue centres threatens not only Iran's maritime infrastructure but also the safety of international shipping and seafarers operating in the region.

It says damage to maritime traffic control systems could increase the risk of vessel collisions and secondary accidents, while the destruction of rescue facilities could undermine emergency response capabilities and endanger the lives of foreign seafarers.

The report also highlights environmental threats, warning that damage to oil facilities, storage tanks, and vessels could cause pollution that extends beyond the immediate areas of the attacks.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first unprovoked war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025.

Their second aggression began on Feb 28, 2026 and came to an end in early April after 40 days.

--NNN-IRNA