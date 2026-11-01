Indian Potash Limited Expands Cattle Feed Business to Support Dairy Farmers
(MENAFN- sloughpr) 30th October 2026, New Delhi: Indian Potash Limited (IPL), one of India's major fertiliser companies, is expanding its engagement with farmers beyond crop nutrition through its cattle feed and dairy businesses. Building on its extensive fertiliser distribution network, the company has entered allied agricultural sectors to address farmers' wider needs and strengthen its presence across the agricultural value chain.
IPL works to ensure the availability of fertilisers throughout the year across all states, including remote areas. As part of its efforts to strengthen its relationship with the farming community and improve its rural reach, the company has diversified into cattle feed production and marketing, alongside its activities in dairy and sugar.
*Two Cattle Feed Plants Serve Regional Markets*
To meet demand in northern and southern India, IPL commenced cattle feed production and distribution through two plants located in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh. These facilities enable the company to serve farmers in the respective regions and extend its engagement with rural communities through an additional agricultural input.
According to IPL, its cattle feed is designed to help improve milk production and support healthier calving. Through its cattle feed operations, the company aims to contribute to dairy productivity while offering farmers support beyond the supply of fertilisers for crop cultivation.
*Cattle Feed and Dairy Complement IPL's Business Portfolio*
IPL's presence in cattle feed is complemented by its operations in the dairy sector. According to the company's official information, IPL has a dairy unit in Kundli, Haryana, with activities that include milk procurement and processing. This gives the company a presence across different stages of the dairy value chain, from animal nutrition to milk processing.
The cattle feed business also complements IPL's established activities in fertilisers and sugar. By operating across these interconnected sectors, the company is broadening its engagement with farmers and supporting agricultural activities that contribute to rural economic development.
*Strengthening the Farming Community*
For many Indian farmers, livestock rearing provides an additional source of income alongside crop cultivation. Improving dairy productivity can help rural households diversify their earnings and make better use of their agricultural resources.
IPL's expansion into cattle feed reflects its approach of building stronger connections with farmers through businesses linked to their day-to-day agricultural needs. Alongside ensuring fertiliser availability across the country, the company is extending its presence into allied sectors to support the wider farming and rural economy.
Through its activities in fertilisers, cattle feed, dairy and sugar, IPL continues to build a diversified agricultural business with a focus on serving farmers and strengthening its reach across rural India.
IPL works to ensure the availability of fertilisers throughout the year across all states, including remote areas. As part of its efforts to strengthen its relationship with the farming community and improve its rural reach, the company has diversified into cattle feed production and marketing, alongside its activities in dairy and sugar.
*Two Cattle Feed Plants Serve Regional Markets*
To meet demand in northern and southern India, IPL commenced cattle feed production and distribution through two plants located in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh. These facilities enable the company to serve farmers in the respective regions and extend its engagement with rural communities through an additional agricultural input.
According to IPL, its cattle feed is designed to help improve milk production and support healthier calving. Through its cattle feed operations, the company aims to contribute to dairy productivity while offering farmers support beyond the supply of fertilisers for crop cultivation.
*Cattle Feed and Dairy Complement IPL's Business Portfolio*
IPL's presence in cattle feed is complemented by its operations in the dairy sector. According to the company's official information, IPL has a dairy unit in Kundli, Haryana, with activities that include milk procurement and processing. This gives the company a presence across different stages of the dairy value chain, from animal nutrition to milk processing.
The cattle feed business also complements IPL's established activities in fertilisers and sugar. By operating across these interconnected sectors, the company is broadening its engagement with farmers and supporting agricultural activities that contribute to rural economic development.
*Strengthening the Farming Community*
For many Indian farmers, livestock rearing provides an additional source of income alongside crop cultivation. Improving dairy productivity can help rural households diversify their earnings and make better use of their agricultural resources.
IPL's expansion into cattle feed reflects its approach of building stronger connections with farmers through businesses linked to their day-to-day agricultural needs. Alongside ensuring fertiliser availability across the country, the company is extending its presence into allied sectors to support the wider farming and rural economy.
Through its activities in fertilisers, cattle feed, dairy and sugar, IPL continues to build a diversified agricultural business with a focus on serving farmers and strengthening its reach across rural India.
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