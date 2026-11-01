Dubai Municipality opens registration for sixth season of Farmers’ Market, expanding opportunities for Emirati farmers and local businesses
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2026: Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the sixth season of the Farmers’ Market, expanding opportunities for Emirati farmers and local businesses to showcase their products and engage directly with consumers. The initiative supports local agricultural production and entrepreneurship while providing a community destination that brings together shopping, recreation and educational experiences during Dubai's winter season.
The new season will take place from 28 November 2026 to 31 January 2027 at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, operating every Saturday and Sunday. Building on the success of the previous season, which attracted 393,467 visitors, the market will introduce additional opportunities for local producers and an expanded programme of activities designed to appeal to families and visitors of different ages.
Participation will increase by approximately 24% compared with the previous season, with 52 Emirati farmers and local businesses having the opportunity to showcase and sell their products. The market provides a direct channel for producers to reach consumers, expand their customer base and promote the diversity and quality of locally grown agricultural produce.
For the first time, the Farmers’ Market will also introduce 10 dedicated spaces for children participating as ‘Young Farmers and Entrepreneurs’. This new feature will provide young participants with opportunities to display and sell their products, develop practical skills and explore their interests in agriculture and entrepreneurship from an early age.
The expanded offering reflects Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to support the local agricultural sector while developing public spaces that encourage community participation and provide opportunities for small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Farmers’ Market has established itself as an important community platform for supporting Emirati farmers and connecting local agricultural producers directly with consumers. Building on the success of previous seasons, we are expanding opportunities for participation and introducing new experiences that strengthen the market's role in promoting locally grown produce and supporting the development of the agricultural sector.
“Our focus is on providing farmers with the facilities, resources and guidance they need to develop their businesses, improve production practices and expand their market reach. Through these efforts, we aim to strengthen the competitiveness of local agricultural products and encourage sustainable production while contributing to Dubai's wider food sustainability objectives.”
He added: “The sixth season also reflects our commitment to developing public destinations that bring communities together and provide opportunities for people of different ages to participate in meaningful activities. Introducing dedicated spaces for young farmers and entrepreneurs is an important part of this approach, encouraging children to discover the value of agriculture, develop practical skills and explore entrepreneurship. We will continue enhancing the Farmers’ Market as a destination that supports local businesses while enriching the experiences available to Dubai's residents and visitors.”
Supporting local agriculture and community participation
Dubai Municipality provides participating farmers with a range of support services and facilities, including dedicated market stalls, logistical support, agricultural supplies, awareness and guidance workshops, training courses and technical consultations. These services aim to help farmers improve agricultural practices, strengthen production efficiency and develop their businesses.
Alongside its agricultural and commercial offerings, the Farmers’ Market will feature recreational and educational activities designed for different age groups. Visitors will have opportunities to learn about local agriculture and production practices while enjoying family activities and interacting directly with participating farmers and businesses.
The initiative also contributes to the activation of public spaces during the winter season, providing a community destination that encourages outdoor recreation, supports local economic activity and promotes greater awareness of sustainable agricultural practices.
Dubai Municipality invites Emirati farmers, eligible home-based businesses and agricultural product vendors interested in participating in the sixth season to register through: and submit the required information and documentation. Applications will be assessed in accordance with the initiative's approved participation criteria, quality standards and requirements for sustainable local production.
The new season will take place from 28 November 2026 to 31 January 2027 at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, operating every Saturday and Sunday. Building on the success of the previous season, which attracted 393,467 visitors, the market will introduce additional opportunities for local producers and an expanded programme of activities designed to appeal to families and visitors of different ages.
Participation will increase by approximately 24% compared with the previous season, with 52 Emirati farmers and local businesses having the opportunity to showcase and sell their products. The market provides a direct channel for producers to reach consumers, expand their customer base and promote the diversity and quality of locally grown agricultural produce.
For the first time, the Farmers’ Market will also introduce 10 dedicated spaces for children participating as ‘Young Farmers and Entrepreneurs’. This new feature will provide young participants with opportunities to display and sell their products, develop practical skills and explore their interests in agriculture and entrepreneurship from an early age.
The expanded offering reflects Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to support the local agricultural sector while developing public spaces that encourage community participation and provide opportunities for small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Farmers’ Market has established itself as an important community platform for supporting Emirati farmers and connecting local agricultural producers directly with consumers. Building on the success of previous seasons, we are expanding opportunities for participation and introducing new experiences that strengthen the market's role in promoting locally grown produce and supporting the development of the agricultural sector.
“Our focus is on providing farmers with the facilities, resources and guidance they need to develop their businesses, improve production practices and expand their market reach. Through these efforts, we aim to strengthen the competitiveness of local agricultural products and encourage sustainable production while contributing to Dubai's wider food sustainability objectives.”
He added: “The sixth season also reflects our commitment to developing public destinations that bring communities together and provide opportunities for people of different ages to participate in meaningful activities. Introducing dedicated spaces for young farmers and entrepreneurs is an important part of this approach, encouraging children to discover the value of agriculture, develop practical skills and explore entrepreneurship. We will continue enhancing the Farmers’ Market as a destination that supports local businesses while enriching the experiences available to Dubai's residents and visitors.”
Supporting local agriculture and community participation
Dubai Municipality provides participating farmers with a range of support services and facilities, including dedicated market stalls, logistical support, agricultural supplies, awareness and guidance workshops, training courses and technical consultations. These services aim to help farmers improve agricultural practices, strengthen production efficiency and develop their businesses.
Alongside its agricultural and commercial offerings, the Farmers’ Market will feature recreational and educational activities designed for different age groups. Visitors will have opportunities to learn about local agriculture and production practices while enjoying family activities and interacting directly with participating farmers and businesses.
The initiative also contributes to the activation of public spaces during the winter season, providing a community destination that encourages outdoor recreation, supports local economic activity and promotes greater awareness of sustainable agricultural practices.
Dubai Municipality invites Emirati farmers, eligible home-based businesses and agricultural product vendors interested in participating in the sixth season to register through: and submit the required information and documentation. Applications will be assessed in accordance with the initiative's approved participation criteria, quality standards and requirements for sustainable local production.
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