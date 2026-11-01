KOKUYO Workplace India Aims to Double Seating Revenue in Three Years, Launches First Japan-Designed Chair Made in India

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, 30 October 2026: KOKUYO Workplace India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan's KOKUYO Co., Ltd., today launched Duora2, a task chair designed in Japan and manufactured at the company's campus in Nagpur, Maharashtra. It is the first KOKUYO Japan-designed product to be launched by the company in India. Duora2 will also be sold directly to consumers through kokuyo-india.com, as the company steps up its focus on premium seating.

The chair was unveiled in Bengaluru by Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, KOKUYO Workplace India, Daisuke Watanabe, Head of the SEA and India Division, KOKUYO Co., Ltd., and Masayoshi Suzuki, Lead Designer of Duora2, in the presence of senior leaders from KOKUYO in Japan and India and an audience of architects, interior designers and corporate clients.

The launch comes as the company steps up its growth in India. KOKUYO Workplace India expects to grow its revenue by 40% this financial year over last, and expects to double its revenue from the seating category in the next three years. KOKUYO plans to bring 3 to 5 more KOKUYO Japan products to India over the next 24 months.

This expansion comes at a time of strong demand for office space in India. The country recorded a record 82.6 million sq ft of office leasing in 2025, with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR accounting for about 61% of it, according to CBRE. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are among the largest drivers of this demand, and many are designing offices to draw employees back to the workplace for longer, more focused days.

Bengaluru, where Duora2 was launched, is at the centre of this demand. The city remained India's largest office market in 2025, with a record 28.7 million sq ft of leasing, up 59% on the previous year, according to Knight Frank, driven largely by global companies setting up and expanding GCCs. Along with Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, where KOKUYO Workplace India runs its other Experience Centres, it is one of the company's most important markets.

The move to longer, more focused days in the office is also changing what companies ask of office seating. A typical workday now moves between leaning into a laptop, sitting upright in meetings and reclining on calls, while most office chairs are built around a single upright position. Duora2 was developed in Japan around this pattern. Its lower-back support can be set for forward-leaning, upright or reclined work, and its seat tilts forward slightly as the user leans in, to help keep the spine in its natural curve. The chair is the second generation of KOKUYO's Duora line and has been on sale in Japan since January 2024.

Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, KOKUYO Workplace India, said, "India's offices are getting bigger and better, but the chair is still the piece of furniture people spend the most time with and think about the least. Someone working on a laptop, on a video call and in a review is sitting three different ways in the same hour, and their chair should keep up. Duora2 is the first KOKUYO Japan-designed product we are bringing to India, and we are making it in Nagpur. That is what we mean by In India, for India: Japanese design and engineering, built here for the GCCs and enterprises that now compete on the experience they offer their people."

Masayoshi Suzuki, Lead Designer of Duora2, KOKUYO Co., Ltd., said, "We designed Duora2 by watching how people actually sit at work. Nobody holds one posture for long, so the chair had to support the body in each position without asking the user to keep adjusting it. It is exciting to see Duora2 made in India, for workplaces that are growing so quickly."

Daisuke Watanabe, Head of the SEA and India Division, KOKUYO Co., Ltd., said, "India is one of the most important growth markets for KOKUYO. Launching Duora2 here, and manufacturing it in Nagpur, shows our commitment to bringing KOKUYO's design to Indian businesses with the speed and support that local production allows."

Duora2 is available through KOKUYO Workplace India's Experience Centres in Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and its dealer network across the country. Consumers can buy it online at kokuyo-indiafrom 1 November 2026. The company will also showcase Duora2, including a one-off special edition, alongside other marquee KOKUYO products at ORGATEC India in Mumbai from 19 to 21 November 2026.

About KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1905, KOKUYO Co., Ltd. is a diversified company operating across stationery, office furniture and spatial solutions. Guided by its philosophy of creating value through human-centric design, the company develops products, spaces and experiences that respond to evolving work and lifestyle needs. Its group companies include KOKUYO CAMLIN Ltd., known for stationery and art supplies in India, KOKUYO RIDDHI PAPER PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd., and KOKUYO Workplace India Ltd. In China, its furniture business includes KOKUYO Furniture (China) Co., Ltd. and LAMEX, its office furniture brand. Through its global network, KOKUYO continues to bring its design expertise and workplace solutions to markets worldwide.

About KOKUYO Workplace India

KOKUYO Workplace India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan's KOKUYO Co., Ltd., is a workplace solutions provider offering globally designed furniture and integrated solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Indian businesses. Established in India in 1991 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates a manufacturing campus in Nagpur, Maharashtra, supported by Experience Centres in five cities and a dealer network across the country.

Its portfolio spans seating, workstations, office systems, private office furniture, collaborative furniture and meeting solutions. With in-house design and engineering, project management, installation and post-installation support, KOKUYO Workplace India delivers customised solutions across the workplace lifecycle. Guided by its philosophy of being "In India, for India", the company combines global design expertise with local manufacturing, quality standards and execution capabilities.

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