FUJIFILM India Spectrum Bangalore, the Third Stop on Its India Tour 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bangalore, October 30, 2026 - FUJIFILM India’s Spectrum Tour makes its way to Bangalore, continuing its multi-city journey from North to South India. The third stop of the Fujifilm Spectrum India Tour 2026, following successful editions in Gurugram and Ahmedabad, Spectrum Bangalore will bring together photography enthusiasts, visual creators, photography students and existing Fujifilm users for a three-day immersive experience. Continuing Fujifilm’s Touch & Try zones, the event will offer hands-on experiences, expert-led sessions and community interactions, enabling visitors to explore the brand’s imaging ecosystem. Under the theme "Imagine. Create. Inspire.", Spectrum Bangalore will bring together Fujifilm's diverse imaging solutions with a strong focus on visual storytelling, creative expression and the Click to Print journey, taking visitors from capturing an image to experiencing it in print.
Spectrum Bangalore will take place at the Venkatappa Art Gallery from October 30th to November 1st, bringing together interactive Touch & Try zones, curated image exhibitions, creator-led sessions, community engagements and live demonstrations across Fujifilm's imaging portfolio. The three-day experience will also feature workshops and masterclasses led by leading visual storytellers and Fujifilm X-Mentors, offering visitors an opportunity to learn directly from experts and explore new approaches to photography, content creation and filmmaking.
Commenting on the growing journey of the tour, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “The response to Fujifilm Spectrum across Gurugram and Ahmedabad has reinforced the growing interest among creators for experiences that go beyond the product and into the craft itself. As we bring Spectrum to Bangalore, our third stop, we are excited to build on this momentum and connect with the city’s vibrant imaging community. Through Spectrum, we aim to bring our imaging heritage and cutting-edge technology closer to creators, in keeping with our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.”
At Spectrum Bangalore, visitors will be able to experience Fujifilm's imaging portfolio across a range of creative applications, with Touch & Try zones dedicated to vlogging, cinema, street and travel photography, portraiture, premium imaging and the GFX system. The experience will also bring together Fujifilm's instax™ range with live DIY sessions, Photo Imaging solutions with print demonstrations, binoculars and optical devices, along with offerings from accessory partners.
Adding to the experience, Spectrum Bangalore will bring together an exciting line-up of Fujifilm X-Ambassadors, a guest mentor, a technical evangelist and a next-gen creator, each bringing a unique perspective to visual storytelling. The sessions will span a diverse range of photography genres, from astrophotography and sports to wildlife, architecture, landscapes and street photography. Next-gen creator Arun Siddharth will explore astrophotography, while X-Ambassador Chenthil Mohan will delve into sports photography. X-Ambassador Rajharsha will focus on wildlife photography, while guest mentor Sudhir Ramachandran will share insights into architecture and landscape photography. Fujifilm Technical Evangelist Abhimanyu Pandey will offer guidance on portfolio development, while X-Ambassador Prashant Godbole will explore the art of observation through street photography. Together, these sessions will offer photography enthusiasts, students and aspiring creators an opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners, discover new perspectives and explore different ways of approaching their craft.
Speaking on the significance of the Ahmedabad edition, Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM India Private Limited, added, “With each stop, Spectrum is creating new opportunities for creators to explore the Fujifilm imaging ecosystem. In Bangalore, we are again bringing together the complete Imaging Solutions comprising X Series and GFX, alongside instax™, QuickSnap, Optical Devices and printing solutions. Through hands-on experiences, we hope to encourage visitors to experiment with our imaging solutions, discover new ways to express their creativity and experience the journey from capturing an image to bringing it to life in print.
The visitors will have an opportunity to explore the Fujifilm imaging solutions through a mix of interactive experiences and activities. The popular "Experience Passport Challenge" will return as part of the Bangalore edition, allowing visitors to collect stamps as they explore the Touch & Try zones, creator sessions and other experience areas. Participants with completed passports will be eligible to enter giveaways featuring Fujifilm merchandise. The venue will also host interactive treasure hunts, giving visitors an opportunity to put Fujifilm gear to the test through engaging photography challenges, including portrait photography and vlogging using the Fujifilm X App.
The programme will also bring Fujifilm X Academy’s community-driven approach to life through hands-on sessions with X-Mentors, creators and photography experts. Through workshops, tutorials and expert interactions, participants will have the opportunity to develop their skills, exchange ideas and explore new approaches to photography and visual storytelling. These experiences will further strengthen the connection between Fujifilm and the city’s photography community, bringing enthusiasts, students and creators together to learn and engage.
For registration and more information about the Spectrum Tour:
Spectrum Bangalore will take place at the Venkatappa Art Gallery from October 30th to November 1st, bringing together interactive Touch & Try zones, curated image exhibitions, creator-led sessions, community engagements and live demonstrations across Fujifilm's imaging portfolio. The three-day experience will also feature workshops and masterclasses led by leading visual storytellers and Fujifilm X-Mentors, offering visitors an opportunity to learn directly from experts and explore new approaches to photography, content creation and filmmaking.
Commenting on the growing journey of the tour, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “The response to Fujifilm Spectrum across Gurugram and Ahmedabad has reinforced the growing interest among creators for experiences that go beyond the product and into the craft itself. As we bring Spectrum to Bangalore, our third stop, we are excited to build on this momentum and connect with the city’s vibrant imaging community. Through Spectrum, we aim to bring our imaging heritage and cutting-edge technology closer to creators, in keeping with our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.”
At Spectrum Bangalore, visitors will be able to experience Fujifilm's imaging portfolio across a range of creative applications, with Touch & Try zones dedicated to vlogging, cinema, street and travel photography, portraiture, premium imaging and the GFX system. The experience will also bring together Fujifilm's instax™ range with live DIY sessions, Photo Imaging solutions with print demonstrations, binoculars and optical devices, along with offerings from accessory partners.
Adding to the experience, Spectrum Bangalore will bring together an exciting line-up of Fujifilm X-Ambassadors, a guest mentor, a technical evangelist and a next-gen creator, each bringing a unique perspective to visual storytelling. The sessions will span a diverse range of photography genres, from astrophotography and sports to wildlife, architecture, landscapes and street photography. Next-gen creator Arun Siddharth will explore astrophotography, while X-Ambassador Chenthil Mohan will delve into sports photography. X-Ambassador Rajharsha will focus on wildlife photography, while guest mentor Sudhir Ramachandran will share insights into architecture and landscape photography. Fujifilm Technical Evangelist Abhimanyu Pandey will offer guidance on portfolio development, while X-Ambassador Prashant Godbole will explore the art of observation through street photography. Together, these sessions will offer photography enthusiasts, students and aspiring creators an opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners, discover new perspectives and explore different ways of approaching their craft.
Speaking on the significance of the Ahmedabad edition, Arun Babu, Associate Director, Imaging Solutions Division, FUJIFILM India Private Limited, added, “With each stop, Spectrum is creating new opportunities for creators to explore the Fujifilm imaging ecosystem. In Bangalore, we are again bringing together the complete Imaging Solutions comprising X Series and GFX, alongside instax™, QuickSnap, Optical Devices and printing solutions. Through hands-on experiences, we hope to encourage visitors to experiment with our imaging solutions, discover new ways to express their creativity and experience the journey from capturing an image to bringing it to life in print.
The visitors will have an opportunity to explore the Fujifilm imaging solutions through a mix of interactive experiences and activities. The popular "Experience Passport Challenge" will return as part of the Bangalore edition, allowing visitors to collect stamps as they explore the Touch & Try zones, creator sessions and other experience areas. Participants with completed passports will be eligible to enter giveaways featuring Fujifilm merchandise. The venue will also host interactive treasure hunts, giving visitors an opportunity to put Fujifilm gear to the test through engaging photography challenges, including portrait photography and vlogging using the Fujifilm X App.
The programme will also bring Fujifilm X Academy’s community-driven approach to life through hands-on sessions with X-Mentors, creators and photography experts. Through workshops, tutorials and expert interactions, participants will have the opportunity to develop their skills, exchange ideas and explore new approaches to photography and visual storytelling. These experiences will further strengthen the connection between Fujifilm and the city’s photography community, bringing enthusiasts, students and creators together to learn and engage.
For registration and more information about the Spectrum Tour:
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