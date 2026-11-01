Talarico Seeks to End Democrats’ Long Texas Losing Streak
(MENAFN) The upcoming US Senate contest in Texas could play a major role in deciding which party controls Congress next year. However, its significance extends well beyond the balance of power in Washington, carrying considerable political implications for both Democrats and Republicans.
For Democrats, the race offers a chance to reverse more than three decades of defeats in statewide elections. Despite being home to the second-largest population in the United States, Texas has remained out of reach for the party for a generation.
Recent polling suggests that 37-year-old Democratic candidate James Talarico could have an opportunity to change that record by securing a Senate victory that would give Democrats their first statewide win of this kind in Texas since 1988.
Such an outcome would represent a major breakthrough for Democrats and could create serious challenges for Republicans.
"If the Democrats do pull it off, I think it's going to cause a lot of soul searching and a lot of psychological damage to the Republican Party in Texas and nationwide," said Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican campaign strategist based in Texas.
The high stakes have helped turn the contest into the most expensive Senate race in US history, with total campaign spending surpassing half a billion dollars.
Talarico's rapid rise has also drawn attention. As recently as 2025, he was relatively unknown outside Texas Democratic circles, but his campaign has since gained considerable momentum.
At the Fiesta Center in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday evening, supporters formed a long queue that wrapped around the building and extended through the parking lot toward a busy road to see the candidate. Talarico, a former teacher who trained to become a Christian minister, has become known for his measured speaking style.
For Democrats, the race offers a chance to reverse more than three decades of defeats in statewide elections. Despite being home to the second-largest population in the United States, Texas has remained out of reach for the party for a generation.
Recent polling suggests that 37-year-old Democratic candidate James Talarico could have an opportunity to change that record by securing a Senate victory that would give Democrats their first statewide win of this kind in Texas since 1988.
Such an outcome would represent a major breakthrough for Democrats and could create serious challenges for Republicans.
"If the Democrats do pull it off, I think it's going to cause a lot of soul searching and a lot of psychological damage to the Republican Party in Texas and nationwide," said Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican campaign strategist based in Texas.
The high stakes have helped turn the contest into the most expensive Senate race in US history, with total campaign spending surpassing half a billion dollars.
Talarico's rapid rise has also drawn attention. As recently as 2025, he was relatively unknown outside Texas Democratic circles, but his campaign has since gained considerable momentum.
At the Fiesta Center in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday evening, supporters formed a long queue that wrapped around the building and extended through the parking lot toward a busy road to see the candidate. Talarico, a former teacher who trained to become a Christian minister, has become known for his measured speaking style.
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