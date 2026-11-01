ITC Mangaldeep’s ‘Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak’ Invites India to contribute symbolically towards a digital initiative, Making Devotion More Accessible for Visually Impaired Devotees
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, October 30, 2026: Building on its continued association with Ayodhya Ram Mandir, ITC Mangaldeep’s Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak brings together technology and collective faith to make devotion more inclusive and accessible for visually impaired devotees. The thought draws inspiration from Mangaldeep’s Sixth Sense initiative, which seeks to enable people with visual impairments to experience the world beyond sight. Extending this philosophy to the devotional space, Mangaldeep has conceptualised a Digital initiative inspired by the Ram Setu, which uses Contour Detection Technology, inviting devotees across India to write “Ram” in their respective vernacular languages. Each participation becomes a symbolic contribution towards a collective effort to create a tactile and Braille-enabled navigation pathway at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, helping visually impaired devotees experience darshan with greater ease and independence.
The digital initiative will translate into tangible on-ground experiences at Ayodhya, with every participation on the Digital platform contributing to the larger vision of Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak. These contributions will support the first phase of a tactile and Braille-enabled navigation pathway designed to help visually impaired devotees navigate the devotional space with greater ease and independence. Additionally, each digital participation will translate to illumination of a diya at Sarayu Ghat, transforming individual expressions of faith into a collective celebration of devotion. Through these interconnected digital and on-ground experiences, Mangaldeep seeks to enable visually impaired devotees to experience darshan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir with greater dignity, independence and confidence, making Deepotsav more inclusive for everyone.
Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, “Faith has a unique way of bringing people together, giving them a sense of belonging that goes beyond differences in how we experience the world. At Mangaldeep, we see it as our responsibility to keep finding meaningful ways to nurture this connection. Our Sixth Sense initiative has been rooted in the thought of making experiences more inclusive for persons with visual impairments, and this belief also inspired us to conceptualise “Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak” initiative. With this, we want to draw attention to a simple but important thought: that the experience of devotion should be open to everyone. Through this Digital initiative, we hope to bring the nation together in building a bridge of faith that makes devotion more accessible for visually impaired devotees, while every contribution lights a diya at Sarayu Ghat, reflecting the collective spirit of devotion.”
The initiative builds on Mangaldeep’s continued association with Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, from enhancing devotional experiences through the Khushboo Path to enabling nationwide participation through Digital Deepotsav, which saw over 1.3 lakh digital diyas translated into physical diyas. With Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak, Mangaldeep seeks to extend this legacy by harnessing technology and collective participation to build a more inclusive devotional experience, bringing devotees across the country together in a shared endeavour to make devotion accessible to every devotee.
The digital initiative will translate into tangible on-ground experiences at Ayodhya, with every participation on the Digital platform contributing to the larger vision of Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak. These contributions will support the first phase of a tactile and Braille-enabled navigation pathway designed to help visually impaired devotees navigate the devotional space with greater ease and independence. Additionally, each digital participation will translate to illumination of a diya at Sarayu Ghat, transforming individual expressions of faith into a collective celebration of devotion. Through these interconnected digital and on-ground experiences, Mangaldeep seeks to enable visually impaired devotees to experience darshan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir with greater dignity, independence and confidence, making Deepotsav more inclusive for everyone.
Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, Speaking on the initiative, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO, Matches and Agarbatti Division, ITC, said, “Faith has a unique way of bringing people together, giving them a sense of belonging that goes beyond differences in how we experience the world. At Mangaldeep, we see it as our responsibility to keep finding meaningful ways to nurture this connection. Our Sixth Sense initiative has been rooted in the thought of making experiences more inclusive for persons with visual impairments, and this belief also inspired us to conceptualise “Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak” initiative. With this, we want to draw attention to a simple but important thought: that the experience of devotion should be open to everyone. Through this Digital initiative, we hope to bring the nation together in building a bridge of faith that makes devotion more accessible for visually impaired devotees, while every contribution lights a diya at Sarayu Ghat, reflecting the collective spirit of devotion.”
The initiative builds on Mangaldeep’s continued association with Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, from enhancing devotional experiences through the Khushboo Path to enabling nationwide participation through Digital Deepotsav, which saw over 1.3 lakh digital diyas translated into physical diyas. With Har Bhakt Shri Ram Tak, Mangaldeep seeks to extend this legacy by harnessing technology and collective participation to build a more inclusive devotional experience, bringing devotees across the country together in a shared endeavour to make devotion accessible to every devotee.
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