Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Surfer And Survivor Alvaro Vizcaino On Fear, Acceptance And Purpose

Alvaro Vizcaino discusses fear, acceptance and survival on Tomorrow, Today.

Alvaro Vizcaino recounts surviving a cliff fall and two days stranded on a remote beach, and how acceptance and gratitude changed his life.

- Alvaro VizcainoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Alvaro Vizcaino, a Spanish surfer, entrepreneur and survivor. The episode centers on the 2014 accident that nearly took his life and the lessons he has drawn from it about fear, acceptance and purpose.In the conversation, Vizcaino describes leaving a corporate job in Madrid in 2009 to co-found a tourism technology company on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. In September 2014, while exploring a remote stretch of coastline, he slipped off a cliff into the ocean, breaking his pelvis in three places and fracturing his hand. He spent two days and two nights stranded on an isolated beach before deciding to swim for help."Acceptance and gratitude saved my life," Vizcaino said during the episode. "I pushed the reset button."Topics covered in the episode include:- The moment he stopped fighting underwater and how surrender, not struggle, allowed him to resurface- Finding a single bottle of water on the beach as dehydration set in- Visualizing himself safe before attempting the swim that ended his ordeal- Why he believes fear should be negotiated with rather than fought- Why there is no plan B once a decision has been made- The loneliness he discovered beneath outward success, and how it changed his prioritiesNatarajan also shares his own near-fatal car accident, when his vehicle hydroplaned across a five-lane highway. "You're simply at the mercy," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today. "You cannot control it."The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=vWeQupN18FQAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Alvaro VizcainoAlvaro Vizcaino is a Spanish surfer, entrepreneur and speaker from Madrid. After surviving a 2014 cliff fall and two days stranded on a remote beach in Fuerteventura, he has shared his story of resilience with audiences, and his experience has been adapted for film.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Alvaro Vizcaino x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Surfer and Survivor Alvaro Vizcaino on Fear, Acceptance and Purpose News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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