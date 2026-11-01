Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Boost Connectivity, Benefit Three States: PM Modi (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train would be a game changer for rail connectivity between the two major cities, benefiting Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sharing Railway Ministry's post on the flagging off of the train on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the new service marked another step towards improving rail connectivity, particularly from Bengaluru, a city known for its technology and innovation ecosystem.

"Another step towards better rail connectivity and that too from Bengaluru, the city of technology and innovation!" he added.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be a game changer for connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi said the train would particularly benefit youngsters, IT professionals and students, while strengthening connectivity across the three states.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

The new service is expected to provide passengers with an additional rail travel option between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) here on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, P.C. Mohan and C.N. Manjunath, and BJP Rajya Sabha members Lahar Singh Siroya and Jaggesh were present at the inaugural event.

Ashwini Vaishnaw cheered and waved to people gathered at the railway station.

The dignitaries also toured the newly introduced train, inspected its facilities and interacted with passengers.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw congratulated the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru on the launch of the service on Kannada Rajyotsava.

"On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is being launched. This is a very good train and will connect the technological capital Bengaluru with the financial capital Mumbai. This will be the third Vande Bharat service," he said.