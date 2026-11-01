Democracy Murdered During Municipal Polls In Andhra, Says Jagan

MENAFN - IANS) Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 1 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that democracy was murdered in broad daylight during the Municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh as TDP workers occupied polling booths, drove out YSRCP agents and resorted to widespread rigging with police support.

He told IANS that YSRCP agents were not allowed in 70 out of the 80 polling booths in Pulivendula.

“In a democracy, if opposition party agents are not allowed to sit inside polling booths, who will identify the voters? No one will be there to identify them because YSRCP polling agents have either been forcibly removed from the booths or denied entry into the polling stations,” he said.

YS Jagan, who arrived in his home town of Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district to cast his vote in municipal elections, sat on protest in front of the Returning Officer's office, demanding a repoll.

“Is this democracy? Are we even functioning in a democratic system?” asked Jagan, who was accompanied by the displaced agents of the party.

He alleged that TDP workers occupied booths from as early as 4 a.m., intimidated voters and prevented YSRCP agents from entering polling stations. Chairperson candidate Prameelamma was attacked, polling agent Sunanda suffered a fractured hand, and voters arriving at polling centres were stopped, threatened and sent back after their voter slips were forcibly taken away. Bogus votes were cast even before genuine voters arrived, while police assisted TDP workers and carried out lathi-charges at several places. A YSRCP councillor candidate was forcibly taken away in a police jeep.

The YSRCP chief said some journalists and cameramen, who were recording electoral irregularities, were attacked, while cameras and mobile phones were damaged. Even voters staging protests after being denied their right to vote were ignored. Similar conditions were prevailing in Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Chittoor, Macherla, Chilakaluripet, Tadipatri, Madanapalle, Chimakurthy and Kuppam, he said.

YS Jagan questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the State Election Commission, Collectors and SPs over the dangerous precedent being created. If the ruling party itself destroys the election process today, another party could use the same methods tomorrow, eventually making genuine elections impossible, he warned.

He said Chandrababu had no moral right to continue as Chief Minister even for a day if democracy was reduced to such a mockery. Though nearly 1,000 police personnel were deployed in Pulivendula, hundreds of TDP workers were allowed to remain around polling booths without action. Despite repeated calls to the SP and Collector, no corrective steps were taken.

YS Jagan also questioned compliance with Supreme Court directions on CCTV surveillance and asked how polling could be called transparent without live CCTV footage from polling stations.

He said even his journey to Pulivendula was obstructed. Permission granted the previous day for his helicopter to land was withdrawn after the helicopter had already taken off from Bengaluru, with authorities insisting that he arrive only after 3 p.m. After Civil Aviation authorities objected to the cancellation of landing permission while the helicopter was already in the air, the landing was finally permitted.

YS Jagan said democracy was in a dangerous condition when institutions meant to protect citizens themselves acted against them. He warned that when people lose faith in democratic institutions, extremist tendencies emerge.

The YSRCP chief said the government should question why such measures were necessary if its administration enjoyed public confidence. Super Six and Super Seven promises had not been implemented, while the bonds distributed to people before the elections had become meaningless. Students were suffering without fee reimbursement; Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, employees, were dissatisfied over unfulfilled manifesto promises; women had lost the zero-interest scheme and farmers were struggling without remunerative prices.

“No section of society is happy with Chandrababu. That is why they are afraid of free elections and are trying to bulldoze the electoral process instead of facing the people,” YS Jagan said.

He called upon the NDA leadership and the Central Government to respond to the situation in Andhra Pradesh, saying they could not remain silent when an alliance partner was undermining the democratic electoral process.