'Cong Sponsored 1984 Sikh Massacre, Rahul Now Rubbing Salt Into Their Wounds': HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress' "politics" had led to the "brutal killing" of Sikhs in 1984 and that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was now "rubbing salt into the victims' wounds" by holding a major rally in Delhi on the same date.

Union Minister Shah made the remarks while referring to the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' rally at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

Addressing a public gathering at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh, the Union Home Minister recalled that on November 1, 1984, thousands of Sikhs were burned alive, many were forced to flee their homes, countless children were orphaned, women lost their husbands, and thousands of families were devastated, in riots "instigated" by the Congress in Delhi.

Referring to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's controversial remark "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes", Amit Shah said: "People still remember his (Rajiv Gandhi's) statement, only Congress leaders could have the audacity to describe the massacre of thousands of Sikhs in such a manner."

He highlighted that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, riot-related cases were reopened, victims were provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, and prominent Congress leaders implicated in the riots were sent to jail.

"The country had never before witnessed riots sponsored by a political party on such a scale," Union Minister Shah alleged.

Questioning the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi, Amit Shah said: "I had initially believed Rahul Gandhi was too young at the time of the riots and perhaps had not studied history, and therefore might not know the significance of the dates."

He noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had appealed through a press conference that Congress should avoid holding the rally on November 1, 2, or 3, as these were the dates when the 1984 anti-Sikh riots took place and such an event would hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children.

"Despite this, Congress did not change its plans," he added.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that the decision to hold the rally on the same day when thousands of Sikhs were burned alive "was taken following instructions from abroad", asserting that India and Punjab would never forget the tragedy.

Referring to the traders' repeated appeals to Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, Amit Shah said: "According to the traders, business peaks during the Diwali season. They stock sweets, firecrackers, and new clothes for children, and unsold inventory can result in significant losses. People from various parts of North India visit Delhi's wholesale markets during this period for festive shopping."

"Business worth around Rs 25,000 crore takes place during these three to four days. Traders repeatedly appealed through letters and press conferences to postpone the rally until after Diwali, but Congress did not change the date," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shah cited the abrogation of Article 370, efforts to eliminate Naxalism, and the abolition of triple talaq under the Narendra Modi-led government, while asserting that the country was progressing at an "unprecedented pace".

Stating that the country, including Punjab, would be made drug-free by December 31, 2029, he reiterated the Narendra Modi government's commitment in combating drug abuse.

Earlier, Union Minister Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 258 crore in Chandigarh, following which he addressed the public meeting at Tiranga Park.