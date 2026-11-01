NCB Order To Freeze 25 Properties Worth Rs 20.10 Crore Upheld In Pharma Drug Diversion Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured confirmation of its order freezing 25 immovable properties with an aggregate invested value of Rs 20.10 crore in an inter-state pharmaceutical drug diversion case, an official said on Sunday.

The Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 and NDPS Acts, New Delhi, by order dated October 30 under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, confirmed the freezing order issued by the NCB on October 2 during the investigation of the inter-state pharma diversion case, the NCB official said in a statement.

Investigation in this case has so far resulted in the seizure of approximately 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 50,000 Tramadol ampoules, 5,000 Midazolam vials and approximately 2,200 kg of psychotropic powder, including raw material and formulations, said the statement.

Seventeen persons have been arrested, and the network has been found to extend across seven States, namely Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the NCB said.

The case originated with the seizure of 5,000 Tramadol tablets at Amritsar on February 7, 2025. Their packaging identified J.R. Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar, as the manufacturer and Tiwari Medical Agencies, Dehradun, as the marketer. Enquiries established that the marketing firm did not exist, the NCB said.

A Special Investigation Team constituted by NCB pursued the supply chain, leading to the detection of an inter-state network of pharmaceutical firms in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh diverting medicines to non-existent entities for illicit distribution, it said.

Financial investigation revealed that the sale proceeds of diverted drugs were routed and layered through the bank accounts of the firms under investigation. The accused failed to establish lawful sources of income for acquiring the properties held in their own names and those of their family members, said the NCB.

The 25 properties comprise industrial plots, commercial units, shop-cum-office units and residential apartments, including properties in Gillco Industrial Park, Mohali City Centre-3, Mohali City Centre Walk, Janta Industrial Estate, Galaxy Heights-2 and Queenstown.

“The confirmed freezing restricts their transfer or other dealings without prior permission, preserving the assets for proceedings under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act,” said the statement.

Substantial quantities of psychotropic drugs and raw material were seized from Digital Vision and Vellinton Healthcare, Kala-Amb, Himachal Pradesh. Konic Goyal, Manic Goyal and their father Parshotam Lal Goyal, residents of Ambala Cantt, Haryana, remain absconding despite repeated summons and non-bailable warrants, the NCB said.

Their applications for anticipatory bail have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The confirmed freezing covers properties held in their names and those of their family members, the NCB said.