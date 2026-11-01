EPAA Wins Sharjah Sustainable Tourism Destination Award for Buhais Geology Park
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah, 30 October 2026: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, has won the Sharjah Sustainable Tourism Destination Award – Category Two for Buhais Geology Park at the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum 2026. The achievement reflects the Authority’s efforts to showcase the emirate’s natural and historical assets and develop distinctive tourism destinations that strengthen Sharjah’s position in sustainable tourism.
The award was presented during the 13th edition of the forum, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority under the theme “New Trends in Tourism” at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, honoured the winners across the forum’s award categories. Her Excellency Hessa Al Shamsi, Director of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, received the award in recognition of Buhais Geology Park’s excellence and its contribution to promoting sustainable tourism and enriching the visitor experience in the emirate.
Buhais Geology Park, inaugurated on 20 January 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a specialised destination dedicated to showcasing the emirate’s geological history and highlighting the scientific significance of Jebel Buhais and its surrounding areas. Through its facilities and exhibits, the park offers visitors an opportunity to explore the region’s geological formation and the evolution of its natural environment.
A Journey Through Sharjah’s Geological and Natural History
Buhais Geology Park offers an immersive exploration of the region’s history spanning millions of years. Its exhibits feature geological formations and fossils of ancient marine organisms that once inhabited the shallow seas covering extensive parts of the area, alongside geological evidence dating back approximately 93 million years.
The park features a range of educational and interactive facilities, including indoor exhibition halls illustrating the stages of Sharjah’s geological formation, diverse collections of rocks, fossils and sand, and a dedicated children’s area. It also houses a screening room for the documentary Sharjah’s Heritage Treasure, which explores the geological transformations that shaped the emirate’s natural landscape.
Outdoors, a geological trail featuring 12 educational stations allows visitors to discover rock formations and archaeological evidence up close while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The experience combines hands-on learning with an appreciation of the area’s distinctive natural scenery.
The award was presented during the 13th edition of the forum, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority under the theme “New Trends in Tourism” at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, honoured the winners across the forum’s award categories. Her Excellency Hessa Al Shamsi, Director of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, received the award in recognition of Buhais Geology Park’s excellence and its contribution to promoting sustainable tourism and enriching the visitor experience in the emirate.
Buhais Geology Park, inaugurated on 20 January 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is a specialised destination dedicated to showcasing the emirate’s geological history and highlighting the scientific significance of Jebel Buhais and its surrounding areas. Through its facilities and exhibits, the park offers visitors an opportunity to explore the region’s geological formation and the evolution of its natural environment.
A Journey Through Sharjah’s Geological and Natural History
Buhais Geology Park offers an immersive exploration of the region’s history spanning millions of years. Its exhibits feature geological formations and fossils of ancient marine organisms that once inhabited the shallow seas covering extensive parts of the area, alongside geological evidence dating back approximately 93 million years.
The park features a range of educational and interactive facilities, including indoor exhibition halls illustrating the stages of Sharjah’s geological formation, diverse collections of rocks, fossils and sand, and a dedicated children’s area. It also houses a screening room for the documentary Sharjah’s Heritage Treasure, which explores the geological transformations that shaped the emirate’s natural landscape.
Outdoors, a geological trail featuring 12 educational stations allows visitors to discover rock formations and archaeological evidence up close while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The experience combines hands-on learning with an appreciation of the area’s distinctive natural scenery.
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