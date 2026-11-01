ETIHAD RAIL CELEBRATES FIRST MONTH SINCE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF PASSENGER NETWORK
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 October 2026: Etihad Rail has recorded 120,000 ticket sales across the national passenger rail network, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid, and Fujairah, during the first 30 days following its official launch. From 30 September to 30 October 2026, passenger numbers reflected the growing adoption of rail as a new way to travel between cities across the UAE.
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support, Etihad Rail Mobility, said: “Our ambition is for passenger rail to become a natural part of everyday life, and a trusted choice that people return to time and again for comfortable, safe and reliable travel. The strong response we have seen during the first month reflects passengers’ confidence in this new mode of transport and reinforces our commitment to continuously enhancing our services in line with their needs and expectations. In doing so, we are contributing to the vision of our wise leadership to transform mobility across the UAE.”
Etihad Rail offers a new convenient and affordable way to travel, while giving passengers the flexibility to use their journey time in the way that suits them best. Professionals can take advantage of charging points to work or prepare for meetings during their journey, while families can enjoy quality time together without the pressures of driving or road congestion.
Etihad Rail provides a range of integrated transport options to and from its stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah, in collaboration with its partners and transport service providers, making it easier for passengers to continue to their final destinations.
At Dubai Al Yalayis Station, a dedicated pedestrian bridge links directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, opening access to destinations along the Red Line. In Abu Dhabi, direct shuttle buses connect Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with key destinations including ADNOC Headquarters on the Corniche, ADNEC Centre, Reem Mall, and hotels and attractions across Yas Island. Additional transport options are also available through service providers at stations across the network, including Al Dhaid and Fujairah, making it easier for passengers to reach stations and continue their onward journeys.
The addition of Dubai Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah to the existing Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations, which began operations during the introductory phase, marked the official launch of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, connecting all four cities through a single network.
With upcoming stations opening in Liwa, Madinat Zayed, and across Al Dhafra Region over the coming months, the network will continue to expand its reach, serving more areas across the UAE and enabling more people to benefit from passenger rail services.
ENDS
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support, Etihad Rail Mobility, said: “Our ambition is for passenger rail to become a natural part of everyday life, and a trusted choice that people return to time and again for comfortable, safe and reliable travel. The strong response we have seen during the first month reflects passengers’ confidence in this new mode of transport and reinforces our commitment to continuously enhancing our services in line with their needs and expectations. In doing so, we are contributing to the vision of our wise leadership to transform mobility across the UAE.”
Etihad Rail offers a new convenient and affordable way to travel, while giving passengers the flexibility to use their journey time in the way that suits them best. Professionals can take advantage of charging points to work or prepare for meetings during their journey, while families can enjoy quality time together without the pressures of driving or road congestion.
Etihad Rail provides a range of integrated transport options to and from its stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah, in collaboration with its partners and transport service providers, making it easier for passengers to continue to their final destinations.
At Dubai Al Yalayis Station, a dedicated pedestrian bridge links directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, opening access to destinations along the Red Line. In Abu Dhabi, direct shuttle buses connect Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with key destinations including ADNOC Headquarters on the Corniche, ADNEC Centre, Reem Mall, and hotels and attractions across Yas Island. Additional transport options are also available through service providers at stations across the network, including Al Dhaid and Fujairah, making it easier for passengers to reach stations and continue their onward journeys.
The addition of Dubai Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah to the existing Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations, which began operations during the introductory phase, marked the official launch of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, connecting all four cities through a single network.
With upcoming stations opening in Liwa, Madinat Zayed, and across Al Dhafra Region over the coming months, the network will continue to expand its reach, serving more areas across the UAE and enabling more people to benefit from passenger rail services.
ENDS
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