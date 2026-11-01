upGrad School of Technology Expands its Industry Learning Ecosystem with MongoDB Partnership

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai, October 29, 2026: upGrad School of Technology (uGSOT) has announced it will strengthen its industry-integrated engineering education by partnering with MongoDB, the intelligent data platform for the AI era.

As demand for engineers skilled in cloud-native development, artificial intelligence, and modern database technologies continues to rise, the uGSOT-MongoDB partnership seeks to bridge the gap between classroom learning and evolving industry expectations.

MongoDB provides builders and organizations everything they need to run agents in production all in one platform. This includes: a real-time database, full text and vector search, leading embedding and reranking models, and now Atlas Agent Engine, which offers a secure way of building, deploying, and governing AI agents.

Through the collaboration with MongoDB, uGSOT aims to equip students with practical exposure to these technologies and the development environments powering today's digital economy. The partnership reinforces uGSOT's commitment to bringing global technology leaders into the classroom, ensuring students graduate with industry-relevant skills alongside a strong academic foundation.



As part of the collaboration, engineering students enrolled in uGSOT's four-year programmes at Ajeenkya DY Patil University (Pune) and Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Tumakuru), and individuals enrolled in uGSOT’s upskilling programmes, will gain access to MongoDB for Academia, including curated learning resources, technical content, and industry programme benefits. Eligible students will also have the opportunity to earn MongoDB certifications through fully sponsored certification vouchers, enabling them to validate their skills against globally recognised industry standards and enhance their career readiness.

Beyond certifications, the partnership will explore opportunities to integrate MongoDB into the academic experience through curriculum enrichment, hackathons, innovation challenges, guest lectures, internships, and career opportunities. This will provide students with deeper exposure to modern database technologies and real-world software development practices. Faculty members will also gain access to MongoDB's Academia resources and technical learning content, while dedicated faculty champions from uGSOT will work closely with MongoDB to drive the adoption of modern data technologies across the academic ecosystem and explore future curriculum enhancements.

Commenting on the partnership, Vishwa Mohan, CEO, upGrad School of Technology, said: "Engineering graduates shouldn't spend their first year on the job learning the technologies the industry already uses. Our responsibility is to ensure they graduate having already built with them. Every partnership we forge is guided by that philosophy, and MongoDB is an important addition to our growing ecosystem of industry collaborators. By bringing globally recognised database technologies into the learning journey, we are enabling students to graduate with practical experience, recognised credentials, and the confidence to solve real-world engineering problems from day one."

Aamir Sait, Vice President India, MongoDB, said: "What we're hearing from builders in India is that the hardest part about building AI in production isn't the models—it’s the data layer underneath them. We're delighted to partner with the upGrad School of Technology to ensure that India's engineering talent has the modern data skills needed to build scalable, secure, and highly performant AI-enabled applications."

By integrating global technology expertise into its learning ecosystem, uGSOT continues to advance its vision of developing industry-ready engineering talent equipped with the practical skills, technical capabilities, and industry exposure needed to thrive in tomorrow's technology workforce.

About upGrad School of Technology -

upGrad School of Technology (uGSOT) is a next-generation, campus-based learning experience offered through partner universities recognised by the University Grants Commission across India. The B.Tech/ B.E. degree is solely awarded by the respective partner university. The Partner University is recognized by the UGC, while uGSOT provides learner support, and industry exposure, to complement university-led academic delivery for the AI era. In collaboration with partner universities, uGSOT blends the universities’ rigorous academic frameworks with AI-first, industry-led learning complemented by sessions with engineers from leading global technology companies and CXO-led masterclasses, to enable a real-world, application-driven education. Students enrolled in these university-led programs benefit from a vibrant campus life, alongside hands-on projects, rotational internships, and strong portfolio development—preparing them to compete among the top global tech talent.

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