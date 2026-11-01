Are You Shopping for Diwali This Weekend? Here’s the Ultimate Gifting and Hosting Checklist
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The gifts are (hopefully) sorted, the guest list is ready, and the celebrations are almost here. But have you remembered everything?
Before the festivities begin, here's a final Diwali checklist to make sure you're ready for the occasion, with a few handy finds from Choithrams.
Gifts for Family and Friends
Still have a few people to shop for? A box of traditional sweets is always a welcome festive gesture.
•Kamlesh Shubhkamna 4-in-1 Gift Box (720g) – AED 19.95
•Karachi Bakery Sparkling Splendour (750g) – AED 29.95
•Bikaji Festive Delight (1.03kg) – AED 31.50
•Karachi Bakery Premium Dry Fruit Mithai (300g) – AED 49.95
Decorations for the Home
Give your entrance and living spaces a festive finishing touch before guests arrive.
•Clay diya set (12 pieces) – AED 2.75
•Rangoli stencils – From AED 0.75
•Decorative torans – From AED 5.75
•LED lotus diya – AED 3.75
•Happy Diwali banner – AED 2.75
Sweets and Snacks for Guests
Keep a few favourites ready to serve when friends and family drop by.
•Bikaji Gulab Jamun (1kg) – AED 12.95
•Bikaji Soan Papdi (500g) – AED 10.95
•Bikaji Namkeen Dawat (1.5kg) – AED 46
•Karachi Bakery Mithas Snacks (500g) – AED 15.95
Something Extra for the Sweet Tooth
And if there's room for one more treat, pick up some festive chocolates to share or gift.
•Ferrero Rocher (300g) – Special Diwali-themed packaging
With the essentials ticked off, all that's left is to enjoy the celebrations!
Products are available at Choithrams.
Before the festivities begin, here's a final Diwali checklist to make sure you're ready for the occasion, with a few handy finds from Choithrams.
Gifts for Family and Friends
Still have a few people to shop for? A box of traditional sweets is always a welcome festive gesture.
•Kamlesh Shubhkamna 4-in-1 Gift Box (720g) – AED 19.95
•Karachi Bakery Sparkling Splendour (750g) – AED 29.95
•Bikaji Festive Delight (1.03kg) – AED 31.50
•Karachi Bakery Premium Dry Fruit Mithai (300g) – AED 49.95
Decorations for the Home
Give your entrance and living spaces a festive finishing touch before guests arrive.
•Clay diya set (12 pieces) – AED 2.75
•Rangoli stencils – From AED 0.75
•Decorative torans – From AED 5.75
•LED lotus diya – AED 3.75
•Happy Diwali banner – AED 2.75
Sweets and Snacks for Guests
Keep a few favourites ready to serve when friends and family drop by.
•Bikaji Gulab Jamun (1kg) – AED 12.95
•Bikaji Soan Papdi (500g) – AED 10.95
•Bikaji Namkeen Dawat (1.5kg) – AED 46
•Karachi Bakery Mithas Snacks (500g) – AED 15.95
Something Extra for the Sweet Tooth
And if there's room for one more treat, pick up some festive chocolates to share or gift.
•Ferrero Rocher (300g) – Special Diwali-themed packaging
With the essentials ticked off, all that's left is to enjoy the celebrations!
Products are available at Choithrams.
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