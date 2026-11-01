ASUS Brings “Design You Can Feel” to Dubai Design Week at THEA
(MENAFN- ASUS) KEY POINTS
•Design You Can Feel in Dubai: ASUS transforms THEA into a lifestyle-led Zenbook environment during Dubai Design Week.
•Experience first: Visitors can see, touch and explore Zenbook materials, colours and products in a café setting rather than a traditional technology showcase.
•Zenbook 14 in focus: Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral Ceraluminum™ finishes bring the latest Zenbook design story to life.
•Wider premium line-up: ASUS will also showcase devices for students, creators, solopreneurs and gamers looking for performance and portability.
•37th Anniversary: Special ASUS UAE eShop offers will be available as a secondary purchase journey for visitors who want to explore further..
DUBAI, UAE, 30 October 2026 — ASUS is bringing its “Design You Can Feel” philosophy to THEA at Dubai Design District from 3–5 November 2026 during Dubai Design Week, transforming the café into an immersive space where visitors can experience ASUS through design, material, colour and lifestyle.
Visit ASUS × THEA during Dubai Design Week to step into the Zenbook experience, explore the latest products hands-on and discover how ASUS is bringing technology into the spaces where people work, create, meet and spend their everyday lives.
Taking centre stage will be the latest ASUS Zenbook 14, showcased in Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral. At the heart of its design is ASUS Ceraluminum™, a signature material that combines the durability of ceramic with the lightweight characteristics of aluminum. The finishes are designed to be seen, touched and experienced, reflecting ASUS’s belief that personal technology should create a more emotional connection with the people who use it.
Beyond Zenbook 14, visitors will also be able to explore the wider ASUS premium line-up and find the right device for their needs — whether they are students looking for everyday portability, creators requiring powerful creative tools, solopreneurs balancing productivity and mobility, or gamers looking for performance on the move.
THEA as part of the experience
Located in the heart of Dubai Design District, THEA brings together contemporary hospitality, French and Mediterranean influences, and a warm café environment. For Dubai Design Week, the venue will become part of the ASUS story itself — combining coffee, hospitality, visual design and hands-on technology in one place.
The activation extends “Design You Can Feel” beyond exhibitions and traditional retail, turning the Zenbook design language into a real-life consumer experience built around discovery, interaction and everyday lifestyle moments.
Visitors who want to continue their ASUS journey can also explore the ASUS UAE eShop, where selected 37th Anniversary offers will be available across the portfolio. The eShop offer complements the physical experience at THEA, giving visitors a simple next step after discovering the products in person.
•Design You Can Feel in Dubai: ASUS transforms THEA into a lifestyle-led Zenbook environment during Dubai Design Week.
•Experience first: Visitors can see, touch and explore Zenbook materials, colours and products in a café setting rather than a traditional technology showcase.
•Zenbook 14 in focus: Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral Ceraluminum™ finishes bring the latest Zenbook design story to life.
•Wider premium line-up: ASUS will also showcase devices for students, creators, solopreneurs and gamers looking for performance and portability.
•37th Anniversary: Special ASUS UAE eShop offers will be available as a secondary purchase journey for visitors who want to explore further..
DUBAI, UAE, 30 October 2026 — ASUS is bringing its “Design You Can Feel” philosophy to THEA at Dubai Design District from 3–5 November 2026 during Dubai Design Week, transforming the café into an immersive space where visitors can experience ASUS through design, material, colour and lifestyle.
Visit ASUS × THEA during Dubai Design Week to step into the Zenbook experience, explore the latest products hands-on and discover how ASUS is bringing technology into the spaces where people work, create, meet and spend their everyday lives.
Taking centre stage will be the latest ASUS Zenbook 14, showcased in Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral. At the heart of its design is ASUS Ceraluminum™, a signature material that combines the durability of ceramic with the lightweight characteristics of aluminum. The finishes are designed to be seen, touched and experienced, reflecting ASUS’s belief that personal technology should create a more emotional connection with the people who use it.
Beyond Zenbook 14, visitors will also be able to explore the wider ASUS premium line-up and find the right device for their needs — whether they are students looking for everyday portability, creators requiring powerful creative tools, solopreneurs balancing productivity and mobility, or gamers looking for performance on the move.
THEA as part of the experience
Located in the heart of Dubai Design District, THEA brings together contemporary hospitality, French and Mediterranean influences, and a warm café environment. For Dubai Design Week, the venue will become part of the ASUS story itself — combining coffee, hospitality, visual design and hands-on technology in one place.
The activation extends “Design You Can Feel” beyond exhibitions and traditional retail, turning the Zenbook design language into a real-life consumer experience built around discovery, interaction and everyday lifestyle moments.
Visitors who want to continue their ASUS journey can also explore the ASUS UAE eShop, where selected 37th Anniversary offers will be available across the portfolio. The eShop offer complements the physical experience at THEA, giving visitors a simple next step after discovering the products in person.
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