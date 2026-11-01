Modi Govt Transformed Railway Sector, Karnataka Gets Rs 7,700 Crore Annually For Development: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Ministers on Sunday praised the railway infrastructure development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting increased funding for Karnataka, the expansion of Vande Bharat services and the completion of long-pending projects, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava and the launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi while addressing a gathering on the occasion of flagging of Vande Bharat sleeper service train between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, said that before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country witnessed bomb blasts and terror attacks, while the present NDA government had taken decisive action against terrorism and Naxalism.

"Earlier, bombs and bullets exploded everywhere. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is introducing bullet trains. Maoists who were creating unrest have been sent home, and terrorists have been dealt with permanently," Joshi added.

He said that three major railway connectivity initiatives had been announced for North Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

He also recalled that the Prime Minister had asked the Railway Ministry to address the declining share of railways in the country's transportation sector.

Recalling the railway budget allocations for Karnataka, Joshi said that in 2008, the state received only Rs 700 crore for railway development.

He added that at the time, the then Minister of State for Railways K.H. Muniyappa had delivered a 30-minute speech while responding to demands for higher allocations.

"Look at the change now. In the last five years, Karnataka has been receiving Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 8,000 crore every year," Joshi said, adding that the railway budget allocation, which was around Rs 1,000 crore in 2014-15, had increased substantially under the present NDA government.

He said that railway accidents had declined from 134 to 16 with the introduction of safety measures, including the Kavach railway protection system.

He added that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had set the goal of zero accidents and zero errors.

Joshi said more than 150 Vande Bharat trains were operating across the country and praised the technology and speed of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service.

He added that the train could run at speeds of up to 180 kmph, with its design ensuring that even a glass filled with water would remain undisturbed.

Describing Vaishnaw's professional background, Joshi said he was an IIT alumnus, later joined the IAS and served as Private Secretary to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He had also held senior positions in the corporate sector before being entrusted with responsibilities by Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that railway project implementation figured prominently in Cabinet discussions, with different aspects of railway projects being reviewed at almost every meeting.

He added that the Railway Ministry was working towards realising the Prime Minister's vision and congratulated Vaishnaw for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service.

Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat service and the high-speed rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Pune, covering North Karnataka, would further improve connectivity.

He also said that lakhs of people from West Bengal, Bihar and Assam had settled in Bengaluru and would benefit from improved railway services.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, described the occasion as a historic day, saying the third Vande Bharat Sleeper service was being dedicated to the nation.

He said Prime Minister Modi had introduced new standards in railway development and that several projects which had remained pending for decades under the previous UPA government had been completed.

Somanna added that more than 800 railway underbridges and flyovers had been completed in Karnataka.

"Trains suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic had also been restored, while railway stations were being developed with facilities comparable to airports."

He said that two or three more similar trains would be introduced in the coming period and that the long-pending demand for a Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would be fulfilled shortly.

Responding to critics, Somanna added that the Prime Minister was delivering through action and that the dedication of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service was an example of the Union government's commitment.

Bengaluru South Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya said that Bengaluru had immense potential to contribute to the country's development.

"If you invest Rs 1 in Bengaluru, the city will give you back Rs 1,000 for the development of the country. That is the potential of Bengaluru," he added.

On behalf of Kannadigas, Surya urged the Union government to consider a high-speed rail corridor between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Hubballi, covering northern Karnataka.

He said the corridor would pass through the region represented by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and provide a major boost to the state's overall development.

He said the new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train was fully booked for the next three weeks, reflecting the demand for the service.

Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan said the launch of the service on Kannada Rajyotsava fulfilled a 30-year-long dream and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw.

He said a large number of passengers travelled between Bengaluru and Mumbai and earlier had to spend around 22 hours by bus, often requiring another six hours of rest after reaching their destination.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper is a modern train. Passengers can have breakfast, freshen up and reach Mumbai in time to attend to their work in the morning," he said, adding that the journey would take around 16 hours.

Mohan also expressed confidence that the train would be exported to Europe in the next two to three years.

Criticising the railway allocations made during the UPA regime, he said Karnataka had received inadequate funds for railway development.

"In contrast, the BJP government had allocated Rs 7,700 crore for the state," Mohan said.

He added that all nine railway terminals in Bengaluru were being redeveloped and that work on the suburban railway project had gathered pace following a review by Prime Minister Modi.