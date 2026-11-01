Nikkhil Advani Shows Richard Gere The Pretty Woman Scene In Dharamshala

Nikkhil Advani Shares Fan Moment With Richard Gere

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Nikkhil Advani showed Richard Gere the iconic 'Pretty Woman' sequence from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' during the 15th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival 2026. For filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, meeting Hollywood actor Richard Gere turned into a special fan moment as he got an opportunity to show him one of the most memorable scenes from his directorial debut, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Advani took to Instagram to share a video of the moment when he showed Gere the popular 'Pretty Woman' sequence from the 2003 film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The filmmaker also shared his excitement about meeting the Hollywood star, whom he has admired for years. Sharing the video, Advani wrote,“Huge huge fan boy moment. Showed @richardgere #PrettyWoman from #KalHoNaaHo (wait for his reaction).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

The Iconic Sequence and Film Background

The sequence features Shah Rukh Khan's character Aman dancing to a Hindi version of the popular song 'Pretty Woman' as he tries to win over his neighbour Naina, played by Preity Zinta. The scene remains one of the most loved moments from the film.

The original song, made popular by Roy Orbison, featured in the 1990 Hollywood romantic comedy 'Pretty Woman', starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The film followed the story of Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman who falls in love with Vivian Ward, played by Roberts. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film went on to become a major hit and remains one of the most popular romantic films in Hollywood.

Musical Contributions and Film Legacy

For 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gave the original track a Hindi version, while singer Ravi“Rags” Khote lent his voice to the song. Shah Rukh's performance, along with the catchy music, made the sequence a fan favourite.

Released in 2003, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Sushma Seth in key roles. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Karan Johar. (ANI)

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