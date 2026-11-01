Tent Fire Claims Lives of Two Infant Girls in Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) Two infant girls died from severe burns after a fire engulfed a tent where their relatives had gathered in the southern Gaza Strip, turning a family visit into a tragedy.
Habiba, who was scheduled to receive her two-month vaccinations on Saturday, and seven-month-old Aseel were both caught in the blaze that broke out Friday afternoon in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
The two babies sustained critical burns and were transferred to intensive care, but both died on Saturday morning.
Nasser Medical Complex identified the victims as Habiba Mohammed Zanoun, aged two months, and Aseel Abu Suhayban, aged seven months.
According to local sources, the fire began as food was being prepared inside the tent. They said shortages of cooking gas and essential supplies resulting from Israel’s blockade have forced displaced families to rely on open fires to prepare their meals.
Habiba, who was scheduled to receive her two-month vaccinations on Saturday, and seven-month-old Aseel were both caught in the blaze that broke out Friday afternoon in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
The two babies sustained critical burns and were transferred to intensive care, but both died on Saturday morning.
Nasser Medical Complex identified the victims as Habiba Mohammed Zanoun, aged two months, and Aseel Abu Suhayban, aged seven months.
According to local sources, the fire began as food was being prepared inside the tent. They said shortages of cooking gas and essential supplies resulting from Israel’s blockade have forced displaced families to rely on open fires to prepare their meals.
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