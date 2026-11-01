GWC Group Highlights Energy Logistics Capabilities at ADIPEC 2026
(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) November 2026 / Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC Group), one of the region’s leading integrated logistics groups, is showcasing its energy logistics and marine capabilities at ADIPEC 2026, highlighting how its established operations in Qatar connect with its wider regional network to support complex onshore and offshore energy requirements.
Taking place from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC brings together energy industry leaders, companies and partners from around the world. Exhibiting in the Maritime & Logistics Zone, GWC is highlighting its integrated services across Qatar and the UAE, supported by growing capabilities across the region.
Integrated Energy and Marine Logistics Capabilities
Operating from strategic supply bases in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in Qatar and across major ports, anchorages and shipyards in the UAE, GWC Energy Services provides integrated logistics support across the oil and gas value chain.
Its capabilities span freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, project cargo and last-mile delivery, alongside specialized marine services including port agency, vessel husbandry and crew changes. Bringing these services together simplifies coordination across multiple operational requirements, helping customers manage the movement of critical equipment and materials while maintaining demanding project schedules.
Supported by 24/7 operations and stringent quality, health and safety standards, GWC Energy Services serves both ongoing energy operations and large-scale projects requiring specialized handling, reliable execution and close coordination across multiple service providers.
GWC Energy’s UAE operations recorded 60% year-on-year growth in gross revenue during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the growing scale of its energy logistics business in the market. GWC continues to strengthen its specialized capabilities in the UAE as part of its wider regional energy logistics offering.
Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said:
“The strength of our network lies in how our assets, expertise and operations work together to keep energy supply chains moving. In a sector where operational continuity is critical and project requirements are increasingly complex, interoperability makes the difference. By connecting our specialized energy and marine capabilities in Qatar and the UAE with our wider regional network, we can give customers greater flexibility, stronger coordination and the ability to respond to changing demands.”
Regional Integration and Supply Chain Resilience
GWC’s operational presence across Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia provides customers with access to a broader network of logistics infrastructure, transport capabilities and operational expertise. This regional reach strengthens the Group’s ability to coordinate shipments across markets, adapt routing and respond to changing project requirements, particularly when established supply chains face disruption.
The Group is also developing AI-enabled digital platforms in-house to improve interoperability across its operational systems, strengthen shipment visibility and simplify customer access to its services. These developments are intended to complement GWC’s physical infrastructure and specialized capabilities as it builds a more connected and responsive regional logistics network.
At ADIPEC 2026, visitors can meet the GWC team at Hall 15, Stand 15220 to explore its integrated energy logistics and marine solutions and discuss opportunities for collaboration.
– Ends
Taking place from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC brings together energy industry leaders, companies and partners from around the world. Exhibiting in the Maritime & Logistics Zone, GWC is highlighting its integrated services across Qatar and the UAE, supported by growing capabilities across the region.
Integrated Energy and Marine Logistics Capabilities
Operating from strategic supply bases in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in Qatar and across major ports, anchorages and shipyards in the UAE, GWC Energy Services provides integrated logistics support across the oil and gas value chain.
Its capabilities span freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, project cargo and last-mile delivery, alongside specialized marine services including port agency, vessel husbandry and crew changes. Bringing these services together simplifies coordination across multiple operational requirements, helping customers manage the movement of critical equipment and materials while maintaining demanding project schedules.
Supported by 24/7 operations and stringent quality, health and safety standards, GWC Energy Services serves both ongoing energy operations and large-scale projects requiring specialized handling, reliable execution and close coordination across multiple service providers.
GWC Energy’s UAE operations recorded 60% year-on-year growth in gross revenue during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the growing scale of its energy logistics business in the market. GWC continues to strengthen its specialized capabilities in the UAE as part of its wider regional energy logistics offering.
Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said:
“The strength of our network lies in how our assets, expertise and operations work together to keep energy supply chains moving. In a sector where operational continuity is critical and project requirements are increasingly complex, interoperability makes the difference. By connecting our specialized energy and marine capabilities in Qatar and the UAE with our wider regional network, we can give customers greater flexibility, stronger coordination and the ability to respond to changing demands.”
Regional Integration and Supply Chain Resilience
GWC’s operational presence across Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia provides customers with access to a broader network of logistics infrastructure, transport capabilities and operational expertise. This regional reach strengthens the Group’s ability to coordinate shipments across markets, adapt routing and respond to changing project requirements, particularly when established supply chains face disruption.
The Group is also developing AI-enabled digital platforms in-house to improve interoperability across its operational systems, strengthen shipment visibility and simplify customer access to its services. These developments are intended to complement GWC’s physical infrastructure and specialized capabilities as it builds a more connected and responsive regional logistics network.
At ADIPEC 2026, visitors can meet the GWC team at Hall 15, Stand 15220 to explore its integrated energy logistics and marine solutions and discuss opportunities for collaboration.
– Ends
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