Growing in a Challenging Market Landscape – GIC International Catering Strengthens Collaboration with Airlines and Will Open a New Facility at Munich Airport in November 2026
(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Extension of partnerships with Air Astana and Ethiopian Airlines for another several years – Growing with Chinese Airlines – Successes in China
GIC International Catering (GIC), a specialist in customized in-flight catering for more than 25 years, has been continuing to grow in an especially difficult year for the aviation industry. On 15 November, 2026, the independent company, which is based near Frankfurt, will open a new production facility at Munich Airport. They are also committed to collaborate even more closely with airlines.
“The geopolitical situation, particularly the situation in the Middle East, is posing serious challenges for air transportation this year, and also affects our business. The same is true of rising energy and fuel costs,” says Göksel Yildririm, GIC Managing Director. “Nonetheless, we have succeeded in making important, future-oriented decisions and investing strategically in growth,” he continues.
Up to 20,000 Meals a Day at the New Munich Location
The opening of the new production site at CTPark München Nord, located right next to Germany’s second-largest airport is of special significance. After having received all required regulatory approvals and permits, the official opening will take place on 15 November, 2026. Production will also begin in November with a team of 80 employees. The CIG facility in Munich covers approximately 27,000 square feet and has the capacity to produce up to 20,000 meals per day.
“The expansion in Munich is an important milestone for us,” emphasizes Göksel Yildirim. “The new, additional location creates the conditions necessary for us to continue growing and gives us greater flexibility. This allows us to cater to airlines both in Frankfurt and in Munich.”
But it does not have to stop at just these two German airports. GIC already holds a license for Dusseldorf and is closely monitoring developments at the airport of the nation’s capital, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport.
First Office in China
CIG also successfully expanded into China in 2026. Its office in Beijing is working closely with the airline Air China. Since spring of this year, CIG has been responsible for catering on flights from Frankfurt to Bejing-Daxing. The company is also partnering with China Eastern Airlines that have been serving CIG-meals since June 2026. Ensuring that these airlines’ expectations for high-quality, authentic airline catering are met is one of the responsibilities of CIG’s China office.
Air Astana, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo Continue Partnership with GIC
In addition to expanding, GIC managed to strengthen its already existing relationships with airline clients. For example, the contracts with Air Astana and Ethiopian Airlines were each extended for another three years. Both airlines, along with long-standing GCI client Air India have recently received awards from Skytrax. The collaboration with Lufthansa Cargo grew as well. GIC is responsible for the à la carte menu service for flight crews on long-haul routes departing from Frankfurt.
Larger Workforce and New ISO Certifications
With the growth of the company, GIC has been able to create new jobs. While there were 140 employees at the end of 2025, this number has since nearly doubled to 270 team members. A specially created onboarding program ensures that all new employees receive comprehensive training, are thoroughly prepared for their assignments, and are familiarized with the company’s philosophy. This way, GIC makes sure that the high quality of its food and customer service remains consistent.
At the same time, GIC has renewed its ISO 9001 certificate for quality management. It also received ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management for the first time.
In addition, GIC continues to renew its company-owned vehicle fleet and has put seven new catering trucks from Doll and Miles into service, all are equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
“For us, growth also means taking responsibility for our employees and customers,” says Göksel Yildirim. “Despite all the challenges, we see potential and promising opportunities for this year and for 2027. And yet, we are not interested in pushing for further expansion at all costs. Instead, we are ensuring that our company values and standards are maintained and that new processes are well established before we take the next steps. We are putting a large amount of our focus on our new production site in Munich as well as on the collaboration with current and new airline customers.”
GIC International Catering (GIC), a specialist in customized in-flight catering for more than 25 years, has been continuing to grow in an especially difficult year for the aviation industry. On 15 November, 2026, the independent company, which is based near Frankfurt, will open a new production facility at Munich Airport. They are also committed to collaborate even more closely with airlines.
“The geopolitical situation, particularly the situation in the Middle East, is posing serious challenges for air transportation this year, and also affects our business. The same is true of rising energy and fuel costs,” says Göksel Yildririm, GIC Managing Director. “Nonetheless, we have succeeded in making important, future-oriented decisions and investing strategically in growth,” he continues.
Up to 20,000 Meals a Day at the New Munich Location
The opening of the new production site at CTPark München Nord, located right next to Germany’s second-largest airport is of special significance. After having received all required regulatory approvals and permits, the official opening will take place on 15 November, 2026. Production will also begin in November with a team of 80 employees. The CIG facility in Munich covers approximately 27,000 square feet and has the capacity to produce up to 20,000 meals per day.
“The expansion in Munich is an important milestone for us,” emphasizes Göksel Yildirim. “The new, additional location creates the conditions necessary for us to continue growing and gives us greater flexibility. This allows us to cater to airlines both in Frankfurt and in Munich.”
But it does not have to stop at just these two German airports. GIC already holds a license for Dusseldorf and is closely monitoring developments at the airport of the nation’s capital, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport.
First Office in China
CIG also successfully expanded into China in 2026. Its office in Beijing is working closely with the airline Air China. Since spring of this year, CIG has been responsible for catering on flights from Frankfurt to Bejing-Daxing. The company is also partnering with China Eastern Airlines that have been serving CIG-meals since June 2026. Ensuring that these airlines’ expectations for high-quality, authentic airline catering are met is one of the responsibilities of CIG’s China office.
Air Astana, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo Continue Partnership with GIC
In addition to expanding, GIC managed to strengthen its already existing relationships with airline clients. For example, the contracts with Air Astana and Ethiopian Airlines were each extended for another three years. Both airlines, along with long-standing GCI client Air India have recently received awards from Skytrax. The collaboration with Lufthansa Cargo grew as well. GIC is responsible for the à la carte menu service for flight crews on long-haul routes departing from Frankfurt.
Larger Workforce and New ISO Certifications
With the growth of the company, GIC has been able to create new jobs. While there were 140 employees at the end of 2025, this number has since nearly doubled to 270 team members. A specially created onboarding program ensures that all new employees receive comprehensive training, are thoroughly prepared for their assignments, and are familiarized with the company’s philosophy. This way, GIC makes sure that the high quality of its food and customer service remains consistent.
At the same time, GIC has renewed its ISO 9001 certificate for quality management. It also received ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management for the first time.
In addition, GIC continues to renew its company-owned vehicle fleet and has put seven new catering trucks from Doll and Miles into service, all are equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
“For us, growth also means taking responsibility for our employees and customers,” says Göksel Yildirim. “Despite all the challenges, we see potential and promising opportunities for this year and for 2027. And yet, we are not interested in pushing for further expansion at all costs. Instead, we are ensuring that our company values and standards are maintained and that new processes are well established before we take the next steps. We are putting a large amount of our focus on our new production site in Munich as well as on the collaboration with current and new airline customers.”
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