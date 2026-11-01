Gold Continues to Decline Amid Preparations for a Return to Middle East Escalation.

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS





Gold continues to drop for the second straight day by more than 1 percent, sliding below $3,970 / oz and trading at its lowest level since July.

Persistent pressure on gold and the difficulty of sustaining a broader recovery come amid high risks of escalation in the Middle East and sequential signals regarding the possibility of resuming regional war in the near future. This escalation could worsen broader energy-market shocks through the potential return of structural targeting of oil and gas facilities in the region, maintain restrictions on investment liquidity flows toward the yellow metal, and preserve elevated bond-yield peaks that raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

We are seeing more signals that worsen the risks of a resumption of war in the region. Diplomatic sources told the Associated Press that US officials advised countries in the region to prepare for a resumption of military operations against Iran following the midterm elections in the United States, alongside the possibility of Iran retaliating. This report follows an earlier report a few days ago in the Wall Street Journal citing US warnings to the region to prepare for war. At the same time, military preparations in the region reinforce the likelihood of escalation and make those warnings more serious than mere diplomatic or political maneuvers. The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the United States sent 10 military cargo planes to Israeli airbases, in addition to aircraft sent to bases in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, amid preparations to launch potential military actions against Iran.

In addition, US President Donald Trump met with US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper, along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, to brief the president on options regarding military actions against Iran, according to official and knowledgeable sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

While the optimism that stemmed from negotiations between US Vice President JD Vance and the head of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaee, appears to have borne no fruit, there are no signals that the US can build on opportunities for serious and meaningful negotiations; the United States previously negotiated with Iran directly and indirectly just before the military escalation. In any case, without core concessions from both sides, escalation risks will remain high, with broad energy-market risks that may worsen as the war drags on and expands geographically, as it did when it directly included Yemen.

This deteriorating geopolitical narrative, alongside the resilience still shown by the US economy, should keep Federal Reserve monetary policy hawkish and keep Treasury yields elevated, preventing gold from recovering sustainably. Yesterday, we saw an unexpected acceleration in gross domestic product growth, alongside an acceleration in inflation on the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge: the core personal consumption expenditures price index. This mix of accelerating inflation, dark prospects in the Middle East, and economic strength keeps market pricing leaning toward another quarter-percentage-point rate hike next December, with a probability near 75 percent, along with at least one hike next year, according to CME FedWatch Tool numbers.

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