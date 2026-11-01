Gold Heads for Second Monthly Loss as Oil Rally Reinforces Fed Tightening Expectations
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Gold fell to its lowest level since mid-July on Friday, breaking below USD 4,000 an ounce and putting the metal on course for a second consecutive monthly decline, as expectations of tighter monetary policy continue to weigh on the non-yielding asset.
Firmer oil prices are compounding the pressure by sharpening concerns over persistent inflation. Crude advanced after a reported tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of supply disruption. If energy costs stay elevated, inflation could prove harder to contain, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates further. Robust US growth data and an acceleration in September inflation add to that backdrop, and markets are now pricing in around a 70% probability of a December rate hike, in addition to more tightening in 2027.
A pullback in oil prices or signs of easing regional tensions could ease inflation concerns and temper rate-hike expectations, which would support gold. Conversely, further supply disruption or a stronger-than-expected October employment report would likely reinforce the case for tighter policy and keep bullion under pressure.
Firmer oil prices are compounding the pressure by sharpening concerns over persistent inflation. Crude advanced after a reported tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz revived fears of supply disruption. If energy costs stay elevated, inflation could prove harder to contain, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates further. Robust US growth data and an acceleration in September inflation add to that backdrop, and markets are now pricing in around a 70% probability of a December rate hike, in addition to more tightening in 2027.
A pullback in oil prices or signs of easing regional tensions could ease inflation concerns and temper rate-hike expectations, which would support gold. Conversely, further supply disruption or a stronger-than-expected October employment report would likely reinforce the case for tighter policy and keep bullion under pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment