Karnataka Flag May Get Official State Flag Status, Issue To Be Discussed In Belagavi Session: CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government is considering granting official state flag status to the red-and-yellow Kannada flag and will hold discussions on the issue during the forthcoming Winter Session of the state legislature in Belagavi, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium, and later near his Sadashivanagar residence and the Bhuvaneshwari Devi idol at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the government was committed to giving official recognition and legal protection to the flag, which represents the emotions and identity of Kannadigas.

"I have just hoisted the Kannada flag alongside the national flag. We are taking steps to grant official recognition to the Kannada flag. Earlier, the Cabinet had taken a decision on this and submitted a proposal to the Centre, but we have not received recognition so far. In this regard, we recently held discussions with legal experts and will hold another round of consultations," he said.

Shivakumar said the government was examining the legal aspects concerning the use, status, and protection of the Kannada flag without compromising the dignity, rules, and provisions governing the national flag.

"We are committed to taking another Cabinet decision, bringing in legislation and ensuring that the Kannada flag can be hoisted alongside the national flag. We will facilitate public discussions and deliberations among legislators, not just within the Chief Minister's Office but also in Vidhana Soudha, during the winter session. We will give the proposal a new shape and take a legally appropriate decision on the protection that can be provided through the Centre," he said.

Describing the red-and-yellow flag as a symbol of Kannadigas' sentiments, Shivakumar said it represented Kannada knowledge, heritage, culture, religious harmony, equality, and peace.

"This is not just our government; it is your government. We will ensure that the red-and-yellow flag receives the respect it deserves. Through this decision, we want to strengthen Karnataka's identity within India's federal structure," he added.

Shivakumar also said the government was considering making the hoisting of the Kannada flag mandatory in all government offices and institutions receiving government support.

As part of year-long programmes marking the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava, the government was preparing to issue an order within November encouraging private establishments also to hoist the Kannada flag, he said.

Emphasising the importance of preserving Kannada, Shivakumar said language was a reflection of culture and knowledge.

Quoting renowned Kannada poet D.R. Bendre, he said Kannada and Karnataka were guiding forces for the country's future and called upon Kannadigas to take pride in their mother tongue wherever they lived.

He said Kannadigas living abroad had formed associations and were working to preserve their mother tongue, and expressed his gratitude to them.

"Knowledge acquired through one's mother tongue is stronger and more firmly rooted. Loving Kannada is like loving one's mother. There is no greater duty than serving one's mother tongue. If the language survives, the land survives, and if the land survives, the language survives," he said.

Pointing out that Kannada has a history of nearly 2,000 years, Shivakumar said the language had received classical status and eight Jnanpith Awards.

He also recalled the contributions of literary stalwarts, including Pampa, Ranna, Janna, Kumaravyasa, Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa, Sarvajna, Basavanna, Kuvempu, Bendre, Shivaram Karanth, V.K. Gokak, U.R. Ananthamurthy, K.P. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Siddalingaiah, and Nisar Ahmed.

He said the Kannada anthem, 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate', was a symbol of Kannadigas' pride and should continue to be sung at every public programme.