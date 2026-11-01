BJP Appoints Priti Nonia As Party's Spokesperson In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the appointment of Priti Nonia as the spokesperson for its West Bengal unit.

The key organisational appointment was cleared by the BJP's West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya, and the announcement was made through the party's X handle.

The Bengal BJP's General Secretary and state office-in-charge, Shashi Agnihotri, issued an organisational order stating,“State President Samik Bhattacharya has appointed Priti Nonia as a State Spokesperson of the BJP, West Bengal.”

Samik Bhattacharya also extended warm congratulations on her appointment and best wishes for the new responsibility.

Notably, Priti Chauhan is a resident of Asansol district and a journalist by profession. She currently resides in Delhi.

The appointment comes into effect with immediate effect, said the official release.

Following her appointment, Priti Nonia also took to her social media handle on Facebook to express gratitude to the party leadership as well as special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing upon her the responsibility.

“I express my sincere gratitude and thanks to the top leadership and the organisation of Bharatiya Janata Party for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as a spokesperson for the BJP in West Bengal,” she said in a post on Facebook.

Nonia, making special mention of PM Modi, party national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and others, added that it was a matter of great fortune and pride for her to have the opportunity to work under the guidance and leadership of the esteemed leaders.

“I shall work with complete loyalty, dedication, and commitment to ensure that the organisation's ideals, spirit of service, and commitment to public welfare reach every individual,” she said further in the FB post.