Ultrahuman Ring Pro Promo Code And Gift Guide: The Smart Ring Back On Sale In The US

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ultrahuman Ring Pro titanium smart ring on its PRO charging case."US Customs cleared the redesigned Ultrahuman Ring Pro in March 2026, returning the brand to the US market after the 2025 import ban on the Ring Air. This guide covers the Ring Pro's battery, charging case and Jade AI, what to check when buying one as a gift, and the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 10% off at Ultrahuman, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Smart rings have become a regular feature on holiday gift lists, and for US shoppers the Ultrahuman Ring Pro is back in contention. Ultrahuman's previous ring, the Ring Air, was blocked from import into the US in October 2025 following a patent ruling. The company redesigned its flagship, US Customs and Border Protection cleared the Ring Pro in March 2026, and US pre-orders opened on 24 March. For shoppers buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 10% off at the official Ultrahuman store.

Active Ultrahuman Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off at ultrahuman. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Ultrahuman promo code right now?

The best Ultrahuman promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off at ultrahuman and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Ultrahuman Promo Code

Choose the Ring Pro size and finish and add it to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 10% reduction before payment.

What the Ultrahuman Ring Pro Offers

The Ring Pro replaces the Ring Air as Ultrahuman's flagship, and battery life is the biggest change. Ultrahuman rates it at up to 15 days per charge in its Chill mode and around 12 days with full sensors running, against four to six days for the Ring Air. Independent testing by Engadget recorded about 10 days of heavy use.

The PRO Charging Case is the other headline. The ring clicks in magnetically, and the case carries its own battery, adding up to 45 days of total runtime between wall sockets. The case also stores ring data, charges wirelessly on a Qi pad and has a Find My Case feature with a built-in speaker.

The ring itself has a titanium unibody with a ProRelease safety design, a redesigned heart rate sensor, a dual-core processor with on-chip machine learning and 250 days of on-ring data storage. It is water resistant to 100 metres, comes in US sizes 5 to 14 and is offered in four finishes: bionic gold, space silver, aster black and raw titanium.

Jade AI and No Subscription

Jade is Ultrahuman's AI health assistant. It reads sleep, heart rate variability, temperature and activity data and turns it into suggestions through the day, with a deeper research mode for longer-term review. Ultrahuman's core experience does not require a monthly subscription, which matters for a gift, since the person receiving it does not inherit an ongoing cost.

What US Buyers Should Know

The ITC exclusion order that took effect in October 2025 still covers the Ring Air. The Ring Pro was redesigned to address the patent claims behind that order and was cleared separately by US Customs, so the Ring Pro is the Ultrahuman ring to buy in the US.

Buying a Smart Ring as a Gift

Smart rings are sized more precisely than jewellery, and a ring that is slightly loose gives weaker readings. Confirming the recipient's size with a sizing kit before ordering avoids an exchange in January. Finish is the other personal choice: bionic gold and space silver read as jewellery, while aster black and raw titanium look more like sports kit. Ordering in November leaves time for sizing and delivery before Christmas.

Considerations Before Buying



Confirm ring size first. Sizes run from US 5 to 14.

Check whether the chosen bundle includes the PRO Charging Case.

The Ring Pro suits people who want long battery life and dislike charging a wearable every few days. Jade AI and core tracking work without a subscription.

Ultrahuman Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Ultrahuman Ring Pro available in the US?

Yes. US Customs and Border Protection cleared the redesigned Ring Pro in March 2026, and it is sold to US customers through

Does the Ultrahuman promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 10% off at ultrahuman and is valid through 31 December 2026.

How long does the Ultrahuman Ring Pro battery last?

Ultrahuman rates it at up to 15 days per charge, with the PRO Charging Case extending total runtime to up to 45 days.

Does Ultrahuman require a subscription?

No. The Ring Pro's core tracking and Jade AI work without a monthly subscription.

What is Ultrahuman Jade?

Jade is Ultrahuman's AI health assistant, which interprets ring data and offers suggestions in real time. It is available on the Ring Pro and to existing Ring Air users.

What colours does the Ring Pro come in?

Bionic gold, space silver, aster black and raw titanium.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is a health technology company that makes the Ultrahuman Ring smart rings along with metabolic and home health products, with its Jade AI interpreting the data they collect. The company was founded in 2019 in Bengaluru, India, by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal. Its mission is to help people understand and improve their sleep, recovery and metabolic health. More information is available at